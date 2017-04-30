Xbox Gold Live Members Get Free ‘Lara Croft And The Temple Of Osiris’ And ‘Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II’ In May

Xbox Gold Live members get the most out of their membership with top game titles for free this coming May. Top game titles available this coming month include long-running action-adventure co-op game "Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris" and another franchise favorite "Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II." These games are playable though Xbox One and are backwards compatible as well.

Xbox Gold Live members will get to play sequels of timeless classic games as well as new titles. Gamespot revealed that on the Xbox One platform "Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams - Director's Cut' will be available from May 1 to May 31 while "Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris" will be available from May 16 till June 15.

Under the Xbox 360 platform, Xbox Gold Live members get "Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II" on May 1 to May 15 while "Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga" is downloadable from May 16 to May 31. These two Star Wars game titles were probably planned to be released in May with the upcoming "Star Wars Day Celebration" on May 4.

Mirror reminded Gold Live members to take advantage of April's free games with less than a week before May. "Assassin's Creed: Revelation" and "Ryse: Son of Rome" will be available until April 30 while "The Walking Dead: Season 2" until May 15. Xbox Gold Live members still have two weeks to play and enjoy TWD-inspired game via Xbox 360.

Of all the games for free this May for Xbox Live Gold members, "Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris" is possibly the most awaited. A sequel to all the Lara Croft games, this installment is not only flawless when it comes to game play but it has been acclaimed for its soundtrack. The game was nominated at the D.I.C.E. Awards for "Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition. "