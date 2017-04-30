'The Flash' Star Grant Gustin Surprises Fans With Engagement Photo On Instagram

A heart breaking news for the huge female fan following - "The Flash" character is no more single. Actor Grant Gustin has announced the news of his engagement on Instagram on Saturday.

According to E! News, Grant Gustin has been dating LA Thoma for quite some time now. Sources revealed that the couple was working out together on the beach when "The Flash" actor popped the question with a ring in his hand.

Following the engagement, LA Thoma has decided to move into Grant Gustin's Venice home. The pair has been keeping the details of their pending marriage under wraps for now.

The Instagram post of the 27-year-old "The Flash" star revealed a happy couple beaming ear to ear with Thoma displaying her rock in the ring finger. Grant Gustin and Thoma have managed to keep their relationship a top secret affair and away from the public eye for a long time now.

"The Flash" fans gushed with joy and lauded the comment section with overwhelming congratulatory messages after the news surface. Grant Gustin's longtime friend Leela Rothenberg has expressed her joy by sharing an image of the couple celebrating their new found happiness.

Ironically fans are also waiting for Barry Allen, to wed Candice Patton's Iris on "The Flash". That's two wedding to plan for Grant Gustin.

Candice Patton, who plays the character of Iris on "The Flash", shared her thought with ET last month on this. She mentioned that the proposal this time was the sweetest thing.

"When I knew that they were going to have another proposal, I think it was the sweetest thing. And I think it's more West Allen, this proposal," ET quoted "The Flash" actress. "It's at home, it's very casual."

From the world of "The Flash", fans know that the next episode of season 3 is going by the title "I Know Who You Are". By the looks of it, Grant Gustin's Barry Allen is about to reveal the identity of the big bad, Savitar.