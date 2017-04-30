Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Sunday, April 30, 2017 | Updated at 7:07 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

Dakota Johnson & Jamie Dornan Relationship: 'Fifty Shades of Grey' Stars Are Seriously In Love

By Shailesh Sharma (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Apr 30, 2017 06:30 PM EDT
'Fifty Shades Darker' - UK Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals

'Fifty Shades Darker' - UK Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals(Photo : Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)

Endless dating rumors have been surrounding "Fifty Shades of Grey" stars Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson ever since they started filming for the movie. Given that Jamie Dornan is already married and has two kids and also the fact that he shares a sizzling chemistry with his co-star Dakota Johnson, has the fans rambling over these dating rumors.

And it appears like these dating rumors aren't going anywhere. A new rumor now suggests that Dakota Johnson has made a scandalizing comment once again. She reportedly said that she wants to keep her close friendship with co-star Jamie Dornan forever.

Previously, as reported by The Metro Dakota Johnson has revealed that she greatly admires Jamie Dornan. Moreover, she even suggested how comfortable he has made her feel during the filming of the sex scenes in the "Fifty Shades of Grey."  She topped it off by saying that Jamie Dornan is her ultimate dream man in life.

The rumors continued to emerge online as she went on to describe her relationship with Jamie Dornan furthermore. She called her friendship with Jamie Dornan as genuine and one of the fastest and closest relationships she has experienced in her life.

In the past, Dakota Johnson even made the headlines for sharing with OK! Magazine that she loves Jamie and she trusts him completely. It was difficult for her to imagine what she would have done without Jamie Dornan, she had added.

Unfortunately, Jamie Dornan has been quick to deny any prevailing rumors regarding him dating Dakota Johnson. He has even said that he is perfectly happy in his marriage with Amelia Warner. However, reports claim that Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan are secretly seeing in other.

It is advisable for the readers to take the news with a pinch of salt as none of the representatives of both the Hollywood actors have confirmed the news yet. Stay tuned for more Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan news and update.

 

 

SEE ALSO

Apple iPad Pro 2 News & Update: Launch In June, Apple Designed A10X Chipset Plus Specs & Features

Microsoft Surface Pro 5 News & Update: Release In Spring 2017, Find Out Specs & Features

Microsoft Surface Phone 2017 News & Update: Release In September, Find Out The Specs, Features & Price

Dakota Johnson & Jamie Dornan Relationship: “Fifty Shades of Grey” Love Getting Stronger, Amelia Warner Worried

Iron Fist Season 2 May Arrive In 2019 Plus Cast Update & Plot

TagsDakota Johnson, Dakota Johnson news, Dakota Johnson update, Jamie Dornan new, Jamie Dornan update, Jamie Dornan rumors, Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson, Fifty Shades of Grey, Fifty Shades of Grey updates

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

US&World

Fifty Shades of Grey updates Jamie Dornan new

Unaccompanied Immigrant Children Sent to Live with Undocumented Adults Who May Be in US Illegally

A Department of Health and Human Services study found 22,798 unaccompanied children were housed with parents, aunts, uncles, or other close relatives between September 2015 and February 2016, nearly equaling the total of the previous 12-month period.

Drug Smuggling Tunnel Running from San Diego to Mexico, $22 Million in Cocaine Seized by Federal Agents

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Immigrants Rushing to Become US Citizens, Earn Right to Vote, Have Voices Their Heard on Immigration

Mexico Marijuana Legalization, Drug Possession Decriminalization Becomes Focus for President Enrique Peña Nieto

Latin American Governments Paid This Company to Spy on Their Citizens

CULTURE

Salma Hayek news How to Be a Latin Lover

'Batman: Arkham VR'

'Batman: Arkham' VR Comes on Steam for Vive, Oculus Rift - Watch Trailer Here!

"Batman: Arkham" VR is no longer exclusive on the PlayStation 4.
Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout

Disney California 'Guardians of the Galaxy' Attraction to Open May 27; 6 Exciting Adventures
Jon Snow in 'Game of Thrones'

HBO Teases 'Game of Thrones' Season 7 Photo; Fans Theory Says Azor Ahai Coming
'Magic Mike Live Las Vegas' Grand Opening

Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan Became a Couple After 'Wild Tequila Night'
Widowmaker in 'Overwatch'

'Overwatch' Pro Gamer Accidentally Streams Racist Ranked Match; Gets Fired By Organization
Hisagi Shūhei

Tite Kubo's Spinoff Manga 'Bleach: Can't Fear Your Own World' Releases April 28
'Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind'

'Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind' Returns 700 Years Before 'Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind'

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Pokémon Go' Update: New Event From Niantic To Introduce SHINY characters

Niantic Labs Makes Finding Pokemon Easier in 'Pokemon GO'; More PokeStops, Shinies Coming

'Gears of War 4' To Get New Seasons Soon With New Ranks And War Contents

NBA: Golden State Warriors Tie NBA Record With 45 Points In 1st-Quarter Of Game 4 Blowout

'Justice League' Update: Cyborg Is The Heart Of the Film As Director Says

NBA News: San Antonio Spurs' Dewayne Dedmon To Play Game 5 After Illness

New Samsung Galaxy S8 Leak Exposes Handset's Guide, Reveals Dual Bluetooth Audio Function & More

Disney Announces 'Frozen 2,' 'The Lion King' Remake 2019 Release Dates

Razer Blade Pro Clears THX Benchmarking: First Ever Laptop To Qualify The Certification

iPhone 8 Now Said To Break All Earlier Records Of Apple With Its New Specs

'Escape from New York' Update: Film Is Set To Have Remake With Robert Rodriguez As Director

'Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets' Director Luc Besson on Being a Fanboy of Laureline; New Trailer worth a Decade

Melissa Benoist & Chris Wood Getting Cozy Under The Sun in Mexico, Publicly Displayed Their Affection After Separation

‘Jumanji’ Sequel Spoilers: ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ With Cool CGI Effects But Minus The Creepy Game Board

Grupo Mexico Seals A Deal To Buy $2.1 Billion Worth Of Florida East Coast Railway: Conglomerate Hopes For US Government Approval [VIDEO]

Brazil Is First To Qualify On 2018 World Cup Finals in Russia [VIDEO]

'The Simpsons' With Norman Lear On Episodes Of Season 29 As He Appears With One Of His Works' Theme Songs [VIDEO]

Predatory Lizards Or Anolis Porcatus Are Set To Endanger The Normal Fauna Of Brazil [VIDEO]

Don’t miss it!

Supergirl 2x01: Clark Kent and Kara Danvers aka Superman and Supergirl #7
Entertainment

'Supergirl' Season 2 Spoilers: Rhea, Mon-El's Mom Has Evil Plans, Offering Proposal to Lena Luthor; EP Hinted Big Fights & Guests in Season 2 Finale

Battlefield 1 Sprine Update Highlights
Tech

'Battlefield 1' Spring Update Confirmed To Feature Platoons, New Weapons, Private Servers & More

OnePlus is planning to bring the latest Android OS to its phones.
Business

OnePlus 5 Leaked Online, Find Out Release Date, Specs, Features & Price

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Chris Pratt Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame
Culture

Why 'Guardians of the Galaxy 2' Star Chris Pratt No Longer Takes Fan Selfies
SMURFS: THE LOST VILLAGE - Official Trailer #2 (HD)
Entertainment

‘Smurfs: The Lost Village’ Worst Opening Weekend; ‘Boss Baby’ Remain On Top
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Vin Diesel to be Separated During ‘Furious’ Promo | Splash News TV
Entertainment

‘The Fate and the Furious’ News & Update: Dwayne Johnson Address His Words To Vin Diesel On Their Feud
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics