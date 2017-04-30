Dakota Johnson & Jamie Dornan Relationship: 'Fifty Shades of Grey' Stars Are Seriously In Love

Endless dating rumors have been surrounding "Fifty Shades of Grey" stars Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson ever since they started filming for the movie. Given that Jamie Dornan is already married and has two kids and also the fact that he shares a sizzling chemistry with his co-star Dakota Johnson, has the fans rambling over these dating rumors.

And it appears like these dating rumors aren't going anywhere. A new rumor now suggests that Dakota Johnson has made a scandalizing comment once again. She reportedly said that she wants to keep her close friendship with co-star Jamie Dornan forever.

Previously, as reported by The Metro Dakota Johnson has revealed that she greatly admires Jamie Dornan. Moreover, she even suggested how comfortable he has made her feel during the filming of the sex scenes in the "Fifty Shades of Grey." She topped it off by saying that Jamie Dornan is her ultimate dream man in life.

The rumors continued to emerge online as she went on to describe her relationship with Jamie Dornan furthermore. She called her friendship with Jamie Dornan as genuine and one of the fastest and closest relationships she has experienced in her life.

In the past, Dakota Johnson even made the headlines for sharing with OK! Magazine that she loves Jamie and she trusts him completely. It was difficult for her to imagine what she would have done without Jamie Dornan, she had added.

Unfortunately, Jamie Dornan has been quick to deny any prevailing rumors regarding him dating Dakota Johnson. He has even said that he is perfectly happy in his marriage with Amelia Warner. However, reports claim that Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan are secretly seeing in other.

It is advisable for the readers to take the news with a pinch of salt as none of the representatives of both the Hollywood actors have confirmed the news yet. Stay tuned for more Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan news and update.