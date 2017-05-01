Emma Watson Loves For 'Beauty and the Beast 2' to Happen; Disney Sequel Should Focus on Belle's Career

"Beauty and the Beast" is considered one of Disney's highest box office hit as a live-action adaptation of its cartoon classic. Emma Watson who starred as Belle in the movie admitted that "Beauty and the Beast 2" should happen and that it should focus on her character having a career after the events of the first movie.

Emma Watson said in a recent interview that she would love to star in "Beauty in the Beast 2." In fact, the 26-year old actress pitched that the sequel should have Belle fulfill her career as a teacher and use the Beast's castle library as a school room for the village children.

MTV reports that Emma Watson likes the idea of Belle and her passion for books being the center of the story for "Beauty and the Beast 2." Instead of a vague happy ever after ending like most romance stories, the audience would also be given a whole new look into the lives of Belle and the Beast who has now turned into Prince Adam after the Enchantress's spell was broken.

Metro reports that "Beauty and the Beast" garnered more than $170 million in ticket sales during its weekend release. The film has crossed the $1 billion box office line which makes it one of several Disney films to have that much sales. The film is also considered the highest-selling live-action musical movie made in history.

With this kind of response and Emma Watson's pitch for another sequel, "Beauty and the Beast 2" may become a possibility in the future for Disney. Furthermore, there are a lot of stories that could be explored in the sequel including the private lives of Cogsworth, Lumiere, Mrs. Potts and Chip.

Do you think Disney should make "Beauty and the Beast 2" in the future? Tell us what you think Emma Watson's Belle and Prince Adam should do in the sequel by writing your thoughts in the comment section below.