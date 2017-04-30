Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Sunday, April 30, 2017 | Updated at 11:32 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

Acer Predator Triton 700 Unusual Features Revealed

By Staff Reporter (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Apr 30, 2017 11:30 PM EDT
Female woring on acer laptop

Female woring on acer laptop(Photo : Getty Images)

Acer has unveiled the Predator Triton 700 recently and this super thin laptop is equipped with some unusual features.

According to PC World, at a first look at the Acer Predator Triton 700, it appears to be a gaming laptop. But then the most interesting part is that the device's keyboard and touchpad trade locations. The keyboard is situated at the bottom, while the extended touchpad is just above it.

It was also noticeable that the oversized touchpad is transparent and it gives a glimpse into cooling mechanisms of the Acer Predator Triton 700 like its unique AeroBlade cooling fan. During the event, Eric Ackerson, senior product, and marketing manager at Acer stated that the laptop's design was inspired by transparent gaming desktops and it is something gamers will adore.

When it comes with other specs, PC Advisor has noted that upon looking the price of the Acer Predator Triton 700, one can perceive that it should be engineered with 7th-gen Intel processors and that it will is equipped with at least at Core i3-7300HQ or optionally a Core i7-7700HQ.

These processors were paired with Nvidia GeForce GTX 10-series graphics card. Nevertheless, Acer hasn't revealed which cards the consumer can choose from. But then, it was anticipated that it will be at least 1060 seeing that's what the new Predator Helios 300 maxes out at.

The less interesting facts about the Acer Predator Triton 700 but still relevant is that it is furnished with16 GB of DDR4 memory that can be upgraded to 32 GB with two soDIMM modules. One can also found a 512GB SSD using PCIem - two drives are setup in Raid 0 on this laptop.

The Acer Predator Triton 700 also sports a 15.6in IPS screen that uses a Full HD resolution (1920x1080). Other specs include HD webcam, Killer Wireless 2x2 11ac, two USB 3.0 ports (featuring power-off USB charging), one USB 2.0 port (which is inexplicable hidden), an HDMI 2.0 port, a DisplayPort Thunderbolt 3 connector and a Gigabit Ethernet port.

 

 

 

 

SEE ALSO

'Dragon Quest Heroes 2' Coming to PC via Steam this April 2017

The Next Penelope Nintendo Switch Version Available Soon?

How Indiana Pacers Glenn Robinson III, Houston Rockets Eric Gordon, New York Knicks Kristaps Porzingis Won the NBA All-Star Events

AT&T Grandfathered Unlimited iPad Data Plan Subscribers to Experience Throtting

Google Assistant SDK Now Available on any Device

TagsACER, Acer Triton, Acer Triton 700, Acer Predator Triton, Acer Predator Triton 700

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Latin Lives & Immigration

Federal Immigration Laws Columbia President Juan Manuel Santos

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Business is booming for Latino entrepreneurs, especially in Southern California, where the growth in the number of Hispanic-owned businesses (HOBs) has bloomed despite the recession and tough economic recovery. But revenues for those enterprises haven't grown at the same pace.

Diversity in Tech: Slack Hires Engineer Who Quit Twitter Citing Lack of Diversity

Congress Split Over Puerto Rico Debt Rescue Bill, Likely Won’t Meet May 1 Deadline

Selena Quintanilla Mac Collection Coming This Fall

USCIS H-1B Cap Exhaustion Suggests Improving US Job Market

Immigrants in America Create Over $1 Billion for US Businesses

CULTURE

Salma Hayek news How to Be a Latin Lover

'Batman: Arkham VR'

'Batman: Arkham' VR Comes on Steam for Vive, Oculus Rift - Watch Trailer Here!

"Batman: Arkham" VR is no longer exclusive on the PlayStation 4.
Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout

Disney California 'Guardians of the Galaxy' Attraction to Open May 27; 6 Exciting Adventures
Jon Snow in 'Game of Thrones'

HBO Teases 'Game of Thrones' Season 7 Photo; Fans Theory Says Azor Ahai Coming
'Magic Mike Live Las Vegas' Grand Opening

Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan Became a Couple After 'Wild Tequila Night'
Widowmaker in 'Overwatch'

'Overwatch' Pro Gamer Accidentally Streams Racist Ranked Match; Gets Fired By Organization
Hisagi Shūhei

Tite Kubo's Spinoff Manga 'Bleach: Can't Fear Your Own World' Releases April 28
'Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind'

'Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind' Returns 700 Years Before 'Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind'

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Pokémon Go' Update: New Event From Niantic To Introduce SHINY characters

Niantic Labs Makes Finding Pokemon Easier in 'Pokemon GO'; More PokeStops, Shinies Coming

'Gears of War 4' To Get New Seasons Soon With New Ranks And War Contents

NBA: Golden State Warriors Tie NBA Record With 45 Points In 1st-Quarter Of Game 4 Blowout

'Justice League' Update: Cyborg Is The Heart Of the Film As Director Says

NBA News: San Antonio Spurs' Dewayne Dedmon To Play Game 5 After Illness

New Samsung Galaxy S8 Leak Exposes Handset's Guide, Reveals Dual Bluetooth Audio Function & More

Disney Announces 'Frozen 2,' 'The Lion King' Remake 2019 Release Dates

Razer Blade Pro Clears THX Benchmarking: First Ever Laptop To Qualify The Certification

iPhone 8 Now Said To Break All Earlier Records Of Apple With Its New Specs

'Escape from New York' Update: Film Is Set To Have Remake With Robert Rodriguez As Director

'Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets' Director Luc Besson on Being a Fanboy of Laureline; New Trailer worth a Decade

Melissa Benoist & Chris Wood Getting Cozy Under The Sun in Mexico, Publicly Displayed Their Affection After Separation

‘Jumanji’ Sequel Spoilers: ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ With Cool CGI Effects But Minus The Creepy Game Board

Grupo Mexico Seals A Deal To Buy $2.1 Billion Worth Of Florida East Coast Railway: Conglomerate Hopes For US Government Approval [VIDEO]

Brazil Is First To Qualify On 2018 World Cup Finals in Russia [VIDEO]

'The Simpsons' With Norman Lear On Episodes Of Season 29 As He Appears With One Of His Works' Theme Songs [VIDEO]

Predatory Lizards Or Anolis Porcatus Are Set To Endanger The Normal Fauna Of Brazil [VIDEO]

Don’t miss it!

Supergirl 2x01: Clark Kent and Kara Danvers aka Superman and Supergirl #7
Entertainment

'Supergirl' Season 2 Spoilers: Rhea, Mon-El's Mom Has Evil Plans, Offering Proposal to Lena Luthor; EP Hinted Big Fights & Guests in Season 2 Finale

Battlefield 1 Sprine Update Highlights
Tech

'Battlefield 1' Spring Update Confirmed To Feature Platoons, New Weapons, Private Servers & More

OnePlus is planning to bring the latest Android OS to its phones.
Business

OnePlus 5 Leaked Online, Find Out Release Date, Specs, Features & Price

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Chris Pratt Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame
Culture

Why 'Guardians of the Galaxy 2' Star Chris Pratt No Longer Takes Fan Selfies
SMURFS: THE LOST VILLAGE - Official Trailer #2 (HD)
Entertainment

‘Smurfs: The Lost Village’ Worst Opening Weekend; ‘Boss Baby’ Remain On Top
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Vin Diesel to be Separated During ‘Furious’ Promo | Splash News TV
Entertainment

‘The Fate and the Furious’ News & Update: Dwayne Johnson Address His Words To Vin Diesel On Their Feud
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics