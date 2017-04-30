Acer Predator Triton 700 Unusual Features Revealed

Acer has unveiled the Predator Triton 700 recently and this super thin laptop is equipped with some unusual features.

According to PC World, at a first look at the Acer Predator Triton 700, it appears to be a gaming laptop. But then the most interesting part is that the device's keyboard and touchpad trade locations. The keyboard is situated at the bottom, while the extended touchpad is just above it.

It was also noticeable that the oversized touchpad is transparent and it gives a glimpse into cooling mechanisms of the Acer Predator Triton 700 like its unique AeroBlade cooling fan. During the event, Eric Ackerson, senior product, and marketing manager at Acer stated that the laptop's design was inspired by transparent gaming desktops and it is something gamers will adore.

When it comes with other specs, PC Advisor has noted that upon looking the price of the Acer Predator Triton 700, one can perceive that it should be engineered with 7th-gen Intel processors and that it will is equipped with at least at Core i3-7300HQ or optionally a Core i7-7700HQ.

These processors were paired with Nvidia GeForce GTX 10-series graphics card. Nevertheless, Acer hasn't revealed which cards the consumer can choose from. But then, it was anticipated that it will be at least 1060 seeing that's what the new Predator Helios 300 maxes out at.

The less interesting facts about the Acer Predator Triton 700 but still relevant is that it is furnished with16 GB of DDR4 memory that can be upgraded to 32 GB with two soDIMM modules. One can also found a 512GB SSD using PCIem - two drives are setup in Raid 0 on this laptop.

The Acer Predator Triton 700 also sports a 15.6in IPS screen that uses a Full HD resolution (1920x1080). Other specs include HD webcam, Killer Wireless 2x2 11ac, two USB 3.0 ports (featuring power-off USB charging), one USB 2.0 port (which is inexplicable hidden), an HDMI 2.0 port, a DisplayPort Thunderbolt 3 connector and a Gigabit Ethernet port.