Acer Aspire Switch 3 Pro Specs, Features, Designs, Release Date Revealed

By Staff Reporter (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Apr 30, 2017 11:45 PM EDT
Assorted PC Product Shoots

Assorted PC Product Shoots(Photo : Getty Images)

Leaked information about Acer Aspire Switch 3 Pro has surfaced online indicating the 2-in-1 tablet's design and specification.

According to Digital Trends, Acer is slated to release a 2-in-1 tablet that has a similar design but is tagged at a lower price Switch Alpha 12. Even though the Acer Aspire Switch 3 Pro was not yet officially announced by the Taiwanese tech giant, there has been leaked information that delivers idea on its design and specifications.

It was also mentioned that the Acer Aspire Switch 3 Pro will be engineered with Pentium N4200 processor. This chipset is a classic terminology of Intel's processor lineup and is weaker than the more common Core i3, i5, and i7 CPUs.

Aside from that, Geeky Gadgets has learned that the Acer Aspire Switch 3 Pro will house a 64 GB of storage and it will run on Windows 10 professional software. It was also equipped with a USB Type-A and Type-C ports and a microSD card slot. The leaked image also reveals that the keyboard cover is fortified with a stylus holder, thus signifying that a digital stylus will also be made accessible by Acer.

The news outlet further stated that it doesn't have a full list of specifications for the Acer Aspire Switch 3 Pro. With this, it doesn't have any idea about possible hardware options or how much memory it has. Apart from that, there is also available detail about battery life, which is one of the important aspects of portable gadgets like this.

Based on these specifications and features, a news outlet has concluded that the Acer Aspire Switch 3 Pro will be tagged at a lower price. Nevertheless, there have been retail store listings indicating that this upcoming 2-in-1 tablet from Acer will cost more than 600 euros or $650 when converted. That appears to be a placeholder price, so the patrons of the company could assume the actual cost will be lower.

Moreover, the full specification list of Acer Aspire Switch 3 Pro is expected to be revealed during Acer's annual product launch event in New York.

 

 

 

 

ACER, Acer Aspire Switch 3, Acer Aspire Switch, Acer laptop

