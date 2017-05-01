Ed Sheeran Will Sing to Maisie Williams' Arya in HBO 'Game of Thrones' Season 7

It was previously reported that Ed Sheeran will be making an appearance in "Game of Thrones" season 7. Reports said that Maisie Williams requested for the singer to appear in the show in the past. The "Shape of You" crooner revealed that his cameo will involve Arya and singing.

"Game of Thrones" season 7 won't premiere in HBO until July and while the show is filled with mystery, Ed Sheeran teased a little preview. Mashable reports that the red-headed singer revealed that he will be sharing a scene with Maisie Williams' Arya.

Ed Sheeran who is a hit singer in real life adds that he will also be singing in the show. More specifically, he will be singing to Maisie Williams' character. Arya will reportedly answer to Sheeran's character by complimenting the song.

It is not yet known how true what Ed Sheeran is saying for his role in "Game of Thrones" season 7. There have been speculations that he will be a wildling in the show due to his natural hair color which is similar to Jon Snow's (played by Kit Harington) love, Ygritte (played by Rose Leslie), who is incidentally also a wildling.

Metro reports that Ed Sheeran may take part in a pivotal scene in "Game of Thrones" season 7. His mention of songs in the show has been noted that it is involved in most of the major scenes of the franchise.

Some of the songs that were mostly remembered because of its connections to harrowing events in "Game of Thrones" include "Rains of Castamere" and "The Bear and the Maiden Fair." It is not known yet if Ed Sheeran will be making his own rendition of the known songs or sings a completely new one which will involve Maisie Williams' Arya in "Game of Thrones" season 7.

HBO's "Game of Thrones" season 7 is expected to return to TV screens on July 16, 2017. Watch the teaser trailer of the upcoming show below.