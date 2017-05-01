AMD Officially Announces Adware Removal of Quake Champions in Radeon Software

AMD's decision to put adware of Quake Champions in Radeon's software update has received backlashes from its users. The company finally removed the link after owners complained harshly.

AMD embedded the adware in the Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.4.4 software in April 27 update as reported by PC Magazine. During the installation of the update, the driver software puts a link to the Quake Champions website on the desktop of the Windows PC. The link will take the users to the Quake Champions beta test signup page, the latest game from Bethesda Softworks.

Owners of AMD Radeon did not have the option to omit the link during the installation. They had to delete the link manually after update process was completed. This upset the Radeon owners greatly.

Advertisement

Furious owners took the matter to social media and Internet as reported by PC World. Complaints flooded the major PC gaming forum on Reddit, while many users tweeted their disagreement with AMD for infusing a link without their consent. Some even used a harsh and vulgar language.

Following the outrage, AMD made a quick decision to calm its customers. AMD acknowledged that its new relationship with Bethesda Softworks made the company wanted to share a new game from the video game maker to the owners of AMD Radeon. The company took down the adware within 24 hours and apologized to the users.

"We've updated our 17.4.4 release and this shortcut install has been removed," The statement from AMD read. "We apologize if this has caused any inconvenience for anyone."

This act of AMD has raised a serious concern regarding users privacy to many users. The ability for the company to embed an unwanted feature without users consent is not acceptable. Regardless of its reckless decision, AMD has provided a significant improvement in its Radeon software with the latest update.

AMD promised that its 17.4.4 release of AMD Radeon software will give a 7 percent increase of performance for RX 580 GPU and support for Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III. Watch the AMD Radeon RX 580 features to support a 1440p gaming and VR support