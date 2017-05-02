‘Snatched’ News Update: Amy Schumer Admits Her First Major Priority On Films

American stand-up comedian Amy Beth Schumer insisted that being a stand-up comedian is still has a massive part of her life. Amy Schumer recently had canceled her planned comedy tour in the year 2016.

According to Mail Online, her willingness to perform comedies is still her major priority despite canceling her 2016 comedy show at the last minute because of her illness. In the year 2015 Schumer visited Australia to promote film breakthrough "Trainwreck" and agreed to perform a comedy show in Melbourne.

Amy Schumer has her new film entitled "Snatched" which it was set to released next month while her other blockbuster "Thank You For Your Service" will drop in October. On the other hand, Amy Schumer revealed her friendship with Goldie Hawn.

Advertisement

According to E! Online, Amy Schumer revealed during "Graham Norton Show" that she wanted Goldie Hawn as her mother in real life. Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn was working together "Snatched" and they even bonded away from the set.

Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn is a mother and daughter in the "Snatched" movie who became part of an unexpected adventure when vacation has gone wrong. The "Snatched" was directed by Jonathan Levine and set to release on May 12, 2017, in the United States by 20th Century Fox.

Meanwhile, in the year 2016, Amy Schumer was accused of stealing jokes from the famous comedians Tammy Pescatelli, Wendy Liebman, Kathleen Madigan and Patrice O'Neal. Yet Schumer denied the allegations about her while two comedians Marc Maron and Dave Rubin defend Schumer's from the allegations.

Amy Schumer was nominated for five Primetime Emmy Awards as Outstanding Variety Sketch Series in the year 2015. And in the same year, she also wrote and starred in the comedy film "Trainwreck" which she also nominates for the Writers Guild of America Award for best original screenplay and the Golden Globe Award for the best actress motion picture comedy or musical.