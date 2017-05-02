Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Tuesday, May 02, 2017 | Updated at 6:18 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

‘Snatched’ News Update: Amy Schumer Admits Her First Major Priority On Films

By Honey A. Demecillo (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: May 02, 2017 05:40 AM EDT
'Snatched' Official Trailer (2017) | Amy Schumer, Goldie Hawn

'Snatched' Official Trailer (2017) | Amy Schumer, Goldie Hawn(Photo : Moviefone / YouTube)

American stand-up comedian Amy Beth Schumer insisted that being a stand-up comedian is still has a massive part of her life. Amy Schumer recently had canceled her planned comedy tour in the year 2016.

According to Mail Online, her willingness to perform comedies is still her major priority despite canceling her 2016 comedy show at the last minute because of her illness. In the year 2015 Schumer visited Australia to promote film breakthrough "Trainwreck" and agreed to perform a comedy show in Melbourne.

Amy Schumer has her new film entitled "Snatched" which it was set to released next month while her other blockbuster "Thank You For Your Service" will drop in October. On the other hand, Amy Schumer revealed her friendship with Goldie Hawn.

According to E! Online, Amy Schumer revealed during "Graham Norton Show" that she wanted Goldie Hawn as her mother in real life. Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn was working together "Snatched" and they even bonded away from the set.

Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn is a mother and daughter in the "Snatched" movie who became part of an unexpected adventure when vacation has gone wrong. The "Snatched" was directed by Jonathan Levine and set to release on May 12, 2017, in the United States by 20th Century Fox.

Meanwhile, in the year 2016, Amy Schumer was accused of stealing jokes from the famous comedians Tammy Pescatelli, Wendy Liebman, Kathleen Madigan and Patrice O'Neal. Yet Schumer denied the allegations about her while two comedians Marc Maron and Dave Rubin defend Schumer's from the allegations.

Amy Schumer was nominated for five Primetime Emmy Awards as Outstanding Variety Sketch Series in the year 2015. And in the same year, she also wrote and starred in the comedy film "Trainwreck" which she also nominates for the Writers Guild of America Award for best original screenplay and the Golden Globe Award for the best actress motion picture comedy or musical.

SEE ALSO

FCC-Acrush: China's Hottest New Boy Band That Consist of Five Beautiful Women

Fitbit Flex 2: A Wearable Fitness Tracker Reportedly Exploded On Its Own, Wisconsin Woman's Claim

'Fate and the Furious' Top On Box Office Hit; 'How To Be A Latin Lover' On Second Line

Facebook, Google: Two Giant Companies Recently Reported Scammed More Than $100M

'Arrested Development' Season 5 Will be Soon Aired in Netflix, Movie Version is Coming Its Way, Report Says

TagsSnatched, film review, Amy Schumer

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Politics & Immigration

nielson survey nielson

Deported Military Veterans Could Be Reunited with Families in US Thanks to Veteran Lawmakers

A group of congressional lawmakers introduced legislation that would allow deported veterans to reunite with families in the United States.

Tennesse May Have Unknowingly Dodged Bullet By Not Passing Anti-LGBT Legislation

In Response to Puerto Rico Health Crisis, US Health Department to Fund Up to $50 Million in Medicare Support

DAPA, DACA+ Executive Action SCOTUS Hearing Unites Latino, Immigrant Rights Leaders in D.C.

New York Primary Results 2016 Shows Hillary Clinton Dominating NYC But Upstate Feels the Bern

GOP Senators File Supreme Court Brief Challenging Obama's Immigration Executive Actions

SPORTS

Snatched zayn malik twitter

Isaiah Thomas Leads Celtics To Game 1 Victory Over Wizards.

NBA Playoffs: Isaiah Thomas Loses Tooth, Still Carries Boston Celtics To Game 1 Win Vs Wizards

The Boston Celtics overcame a 16-0 first quarter deficit to comeback and beat the Washington Wizards in Game 1 of their second-round Playoff matchup. Isaiah Thomas played huge, contributing with 33 points and 9 assists despite just coming back from his sister's funeral, as well as losing a tooth during the game.
Spurs Look To Advance With Game 6 Win Over Grizz

NBA Playoffs: Spurs Look To Close Out Series Vs. Grizzlies In Game 6
Sebastian Vettel official photo

Sebastian Vettel Confident Red Will Prevail Over Silver In Mercedes Dominated Sochi F1 Race
James' 3-pointer Should've Not Counted

Cleveland Cavaliers News: League Admits LeBron's Late 3-pointer In Game 4 Shouldn't Have Counted
Golden State Warriors Complete Sweep Against Blazers

NBA: Golden State Warriors Tie NBA Record With 45 Points In 1st-Quarter Of Game 4 Blowout
Durant Out For Game 4

NBA News: Kevin Durant Still Questionable For Game 4
Steve Kerr Postgame News Conference | Warriors vs Blazers R1G2 | April 16, 2017

GSW's Coach Steve Kerr & his Unknown Illness Reportedly the Complication of his Back Surgery; Kevin Durant's status for Game 4 Still Unclear

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

Jennifer Lopez Performs Her Latest Spanish-Language Song ‘Mirate’ At 2017 Billboard Latin Music Award

Sylvester Stallone to Lead in 'Starlight' Comic Film Adaptation

'Gears of War 4' To Get New Seasons Soon With New Ranks And War Contents

NBA: Golden State Warriors Tie NBA Record With 45 Points In 1st-Quarter Of Game 4 Blowout

'Justice League' Update: Cyborg Is The Heart Of the Film As Director Says

NBA News: San Antonio Spurs' Dewayne Dedmon To Play Game 5 After Illness

New Samsung Galaxy S8 Leak Exposes Handset's Guide, Reveals Dual Bluetooth Audio Function & More

Disney Announces 'Frozen 2,' 'The Lion King' Remake 2019 Release Dates

Razer Blade Pro Clears THX Benchmarking: First Ever Laptop To Qualify The Certification

iPhone 8 Now Said To Break All Earlier Records Of Apple With Its New Specs

'Escape from New York' Update: Film Is Set To Have Remake With Robert Rodriguez As Director

'Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets' Director Luc Besson on Being a Fanboy of Laureline; New Trailer worth a Decade

Melissa Benoist & Chris Wood Getting Cozy Under The Sun in Mexico, Publicly Displayed Their Affection After Separation

‘Jumanji’ Sequel Spoilers: ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ With Cool CGI Effects But Minus The Creepy Game Board

Grupo Mexico Seals A Deal To Buy $2.1 Billion Worth Of Florida East Coast Railway: Conglomerate Hopes For US Government Approval [VIDEO]

Brazil Is First To Qualify On 2018 World Cup Finals in Russia [VIDEO]

'The Simpsons' With Norman Lear On Episodes Of Season 29 As He Appears With One Of His Works' Theme Songs [VIDEO]

Predatory Lizards Or Anolis Porcatus Are Set To Endanger The Normal Fauna Of Brazil [VIDEO]

Don’t miss it!

JAPAN-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-FROZEN
Entertainment

‘Frozen 2,’ ‘Lion King’ Release Dates Revealed; ‘Indiana Jones 5’ Moved to 2020;

Battlefield 1 Sprine Update Highlights
Tech

'Battlefield 1' Spring Update Confirmed To Feature Platoons, New Weapons, Private Servers & More

OnePlus is planning to bring the latest Android OS to its phones.
Business

OnePlus 5 Leaked Online, Find Out Release Date, Specs, Features & Price

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation Beijing Premiere
US News

Tom Cruise, Henry Cavill Officially Started Filming 'Mission: Impossible 6'
SMURFS: THE LOST VILLAGE - Official Trailer #2 (HD)
Entertainment

‘Smurfs: The Lost Village’ Worst Opening Weekend; ‘Boss Baby’ Remain On Top
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Vin Diesel to be Separated During ‘Furious’ Promo | Splash News TV
Entertainment

‘The Fate and the Furious’ News & Update: Dwayne Johnson Address His Words To Vin Diesel On Their Feud
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics