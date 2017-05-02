Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Jennifer Lopez Performs Her Latest Spanish-Language Song ‘Mirate’ At 2017 Billboard Latin Music Award

Jennifer Lopez made an impressive performance on her new Spanish-Language single during the Billboard Latin music awards. The creator of an American Musical "Hamilton" Lin-Manuel with the other artists, J Balvin, Sofia Vergara, Rihanna, Ricky Martin and Demi Lovato congratulate her for the Star award via video.

During on 2017 Billboard Latin Music Awards, Jennifer Lopez made a stunning performance when she took the stage to premiere her new Spanish-language ballad "Mirate." It was her second time to win at "2013 Billboard Latin Music Award for Tour of the Year."

According to Hollywood Reporter, Jennifer Lopez phenomenal performance was accompanied by an orchestra. While the 47-year old singer received a standing ovation from the audience which includes her former husband at the same time producer of her forthcoming album Marc Anthony during her performance.

After Jennifer Lopez successful performance on stage, she receives a Telemundo Star Award or known as "Premio de la Estrella Award," on E! Online report. When the "Let's Get Loud" singer took on stage to receive the star award, the crowd give her a loud applause for her new award.

The two-time winner of 2017 Billboard Latin Music Award for "Social Artist of the Year" and "Star Award" thanked her fans, family and the audience of the event for showing their support and wishes to her successful performance. Despite Alex Rodriguez failure to attend the event for her girlfriend, Jennifer Lopez, Marc Anthony was there to support his ex-wife for the success.

Moreover, Jennifer Lopez was known for her best albums like the 2007 album "Brave," 2012 "Dance Again... The Hits," and the 2014 "A.K.A." While fans don't need to worry since she got an upcoming album for 2017.

Jennifer Lopez receives her latest award for 2017 such as the "Billboard Latin Music Award," and "People's Choice Award for Favorite Crime Drama TV Actress." But she receives a much important award and that was her 9-years old twins Emme Maribel Muniz, and Maximilian David Muniz.

