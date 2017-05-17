Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Monday, May 22, 2017 | Updated at 7:47 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

Why are people protesting in Venezuela?

By Mariana (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: May 17, 2017 01:58 PM EDT
WATCH RELATED VIDEO
venezuela protest

venezuela protest(Photo : Getty Images)

Demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro administration in Venezuela keep growing. The death toll has risen to at least 42 and more than 750 people injured, according with the states prosecutor's office.

What started as peacful rallies have descended into violent clashes between activists and the police department. For more than 6 weeks, people have called for the release of political prisoners and to hold new elections

Maduro blames the opposition for trying to oust him with the support of Washington.

Nevertheless, a statement released by the European Union this week declared that "the release of jailed political opponents and the respect of the constitutional rights of all political actors to vote and to participate in elections are also crucial steps to building trust and helping the country to regain political stability".

According with several experts, the country that possessed one of the world's largest oil reserves had no reason to collapse, but the government and economy became dependent on oil revenue at the expense of other industries, such as food production.

Today, as long as oil prices stay low, Venezuela will struggle to grow. This once prosperous nation now suffers from food, electricity and medicine severe shortages.

 

SEE ALSO

Venezuela Securities Blocked Portesters With Pepper Spray & Tear Gass; Maduro's Party Claimed Opposition's Effort Was a Political Theater

Venezuela President Asks Assistance From U.N. In Boosting Medicine Supplies

U.S., Mexico, Canada, & Other Latin American Countries To Challenge Venezuela’s Authoritarian Regime

TagsVenezuela, Protest, Nicolas Maduro, politics, oil

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

US&World

raids overstayed

Unaccompanied Immigrant Children Sent to Live with Undocumented Adults Who May Be in US Illegally

A Department of Health and Human Services study found 22,798 unaccompanied children were housed with parents, aunts, uncles, or other close relatives between September 2015 and February 2016, nearly equaling the total of the previous 12-month period.

Drug Smuggling Tunnel Running from San Diego to Mexico, $22 Million in Cocaine Seized by Federal Agents

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Immigrants Rushing to Become US Citizens, Earn Right to Vote, Have Voices Their Heard on Immigration

Mexico Marijuana Legalization, Drug Possession Decriminalization Becomes Focus for President Enrique Peña Nieto

Latin American Governments Paid This Company to Spy on Their Citizens

CULTURE

Salma Hayek news How to Be a Latin Lover

'Batman: Arkham VR'

'Batman: Arkham' VR Comes on Steam for Vive, Oculus Rift - Watch Trailer Here!

"Batman: Arkham" VR is no longer exclusive on the PlayStation 4.
Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout

Disney California 'Guardians of the Galaxy' Attraction to Open May 27; 6 Exciting Adventures
Jon Snow in 'Game of Thrones'

HBO Teases 'Game of Thrones' Season 7 Photo; Fans Theory Says Azor Ahai Coming
'Magic Mike Live Las Vegas' Grand Opening

Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan Became a Couple After 'Wild Tequila Night'
Widowmaker in 'Overwatch'

'Overwatch' Pro Gamer Accidentally Streams Racist Ranked Match; Gets Fired By Organization
Hisagi Shūhei

Tite Kubo's Spinoff Manga 'Bleach: Can't Fear Your Own World' Releases April 28
Chris Pratt Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Why 'Guardians of the Galaxy 2' Star Chris Pratt No Longer Takes Fan Selfies

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

Jennifer Lopez Performs Her Latest Spanish-Language Song ‘Mirate’ At 2017 Billboard Latin Music Award

'Gears of War 4' To Get New Seasons Soon With New Ranks And War Contents

'Justice League' Update: Cyborg Is The Heart Of the Film As Director Says

‘Frozen 2,’ ‘Lion King’ Release Dates Revealed; ‘Indiana Jones 5’ Moved to 2020;

Disney Announces 'Frozen 2,' 'The Lion King' Remake 2019 Release Dates

'Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets' Director Luc Besson on Being a Fanboy of Laureline; New Trailer worth a Decade

Melissa Benoist & Chris Wood Getting Cozy Under The Sun in Mexico, Publicly Displayed Their Affection After Separation

'The Simpsons' With Norman Lear On Episodes Of Season 29 As He Appears With One Of His Works' Theme Songs [VIDEO]

Predatory Lizards Or Anolis Porcatus Are Set To Endanger The Normal Fauna Of Brazil [VIDEO]

Don’t miss it!

JAPAN-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-FROZEN
Entertainment

‘Frozen 2,’ ‘Lion King’ Release Dates Revealed; ‘Indiana Jones 5’ Moved to 2020;

Battlefield 1 Sprine Update Highlights
Tech

'Battlefield 1' Spring Update Confirmed To Feature Platoons, New Weapons, Private Servers & More

OnePlus is planning to bring the latest Android OS to its phones.
Business

OnePlus 5 Leaked Online, Find Out Release Date, Specs, Features & Price

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation Beijing Premiere
US News

Tom Cruise, Henry Cavill Officially Started Filming 'Mission: Impossible 6'
SMURFS: THE LOST VILLAGE - Official Trailer #2 (HD)
Entertainment

‘Smurfs: The Lost Village’ Worst Opening Weekend; ‘Boss Baby’ Remain On Top
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Vin Diesel to be Separated During ‘Furious’ Promo | Splash News TV
Entertainment

‘The Fate and the Furious’ News & Update: Dwayne Johnson Address His Words To Vin Diesel On Their Feud
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics