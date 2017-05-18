Rocker Chris Cornell dies at 52

Chris Cornell, Soundgarden and Audioslave singer, has died at age 52. According to a statement issued by his representative, Brian Bumbery. Cornell's death was "sudden and unexpected" and the family is trying to work with the examiner to identify what was the cause of death.

Bumbery said his wife and family were shocked.

Rolling Stone magazine reported his death is being investigated as a possible suicide.

Cornell helped to popularize grunge rock genre during the 90s and was member of the band Audioslave following his time with Soundgarden. He won a Grammy and was a Golden Globe nominated singer, songwriter, composer and guitarist.

Shocked and saddened by the sudden death of @chriscornell. A great singer, songwriter and the loveliest man. pic.twitter.com/Hwdgst8kmg — Elton John (@eltonofficial) May 18, 2017

SO SO stunned to hear about Chris Cornell! Such a terrible and sad loss! Thinking of his family tonight! RIP — Dave Navarro (@DaveNavarro) May 18, 2017

RIP Chris Cornell

Incredibly Talented

Incredibly Young

Incredibly Missed. pic.twitter.com/pKNI4tKiXz — Jimmy Page (@JimmyPage) May 18, 2017

My new single “The Promise” is available now on @AppleMusic. All proceeds will be donated to @theirc. https://t.co/VBn8pPUQFQ pic.twitter.com/tgqpIchPt0 — Chris Cornell (@chriscornell) March 10, 2017