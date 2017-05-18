Car plows into Times Square pedestrians (VIDEO)

A car plowed into a crowd of pedestrians on Times Square just before noon, injuring more than a dozen and killing at least one person.

According to FDNY, the driver is in police custody.

13 total patients currently reported at scene of motor vehicle accident in Times Square pic.twitter.com/ySwtL6ZLoc Advertisement — FDNY (@FDNY) May 18, 2017

A maroon Honda was wedged up against a pole on the sidewalk.

UPDATE: FDNY just reported the injured toll has risen to 23.

According to reports from ABC, the driver was apparently high on synthetic marijuana, commonly known as K2, at the time of the crash.

23 individuals were injured in today's Times Square incident, including 1 person who has passed away. The perpetrator is in custody. — Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) May 18, 2017

Video of suspect in Times Square incident being arrested. pic.twitter.com/obgHGGs7Td — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) May 18, 2017