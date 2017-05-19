Richard Rojas charged with murder after Times Square crash (VIDEO)

Richard Rojas, the driver accused of plowing his car against a crowd in Times Square on Thursday, has been charged this morning with one count of second degree murder, 20 counts of attempted murder and 5 counts of aggravated vehicular homicide.

Rojas, a 26-year-old Bronx man is a U.S. Navy veteran discharged following disciplinary problems. He told the police he was hearing voices and wanted to kill himself.

Police confirmed Rojas drove his car for 3 blocks, hitting more than 20 people before crashing into security barriers in one of the busiest areas of New York City.

After the incident today in Times Square, I joined NYPD and FDNY to update New Yorkers on what happened. pic.twitter.com/LZhlz9vwsT — Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) May 18, 2017

An 18-year-old tourist girl from Michigan was killed and 4 of the 22 injured remains in critical condition. Rojas returned from his service at the Navy with a drinking problem and had posted "crazy stuff" on social media, according to Harrison Ramos, a friend.

"He served his country and when he came back, nobody helped him", Ramos told Reuters. A neighbor from Rojas´ family said her mother is Dominican and that he occasionally sees him visiting his mother.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said there was no indication of terrorism.

WARNING: Graphic CCTV of the car driving in to pedestrians. Viewer discretion is advised.

New shocking video of the scene in #Manhattan #NY Times Square car driver Richard Rojas killed 18 year old girl & injured 23 others. pic.twitter.com/jaLxZeNsyj — MAX GREEN (@MGreenSound) May 19, 2017