Watch how a 22 year old Colombian wins historic fourth race at Giro d´Italia (VIDEO)

Fernando Gaviria, a 22-year-old Colombian has best Grand Tour debut since Bernard Hinault almost 40 years ago.

The young athlete took the Giro d´Italia by storm when he sprint to win the 13th stage of the race this Friday.

To win 4 stages at 22 years of age has been accomplished only 2 times in this century: Damiano Cunego in 2004 and by Gaviria.

On an incredibly sprint that happened at the end of the 167km stage, the Colombian appeared out of nowhere to blast a gap and cross the line first.

Increíble la remontada de Fernando Gaviria, arranca desde muy atrás y va dejando rivales en el camino: pic.twitter.com/BtX1HbX7ef — Juan Manuel León (@juanleonycia) May 19, 2017

Gaviria had become the first Colombian to win 4 stages at the same Giro and leads the points classification.

"To win is never easy, especially with the rivals I've had in this Giro," said Gaviria to the press. "The team has been great all day, and (Pieter) Serry gave me a great lead-out. This win is thanks to them."

4 stage wins at 22 years of age at the Giro. in this century only two riders managed it: Damiano Cunego in 2004 and Fernando Gaviria in 2017 pic.twitter.com/njO3yYdo8p — Giro d'Italia (@giroditalia) May 19, 2017