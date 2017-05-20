What’s going on with Trump, Comey and Russia in less than 5 min

An easy guide for today's crazy news avalanche.

Hi there, I know. It's been a ride. These last 10 days somehow feel like a month worth of news. It's OK. I will try to make sense out of all the chaos.

Here's a quick guide for what's been going on this week:

Donald Trump fired the FBI director, James Comey.

He contradicted his own White House version about why he did it.

The day after firing him, president Trump met with the Russian Foreign minister and ambassador. No American press was allowed in the meeting and he reportedly discussed some highly classified information shared by an ally jeopardizing the relationship (Israel).

Trump suggests there might be taped conversations with Comey on the White House.

James Comey better hope that there are no "tapes" of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017 The White House said the president didn't know where the classified information came from at the time of the meeting with the Russians.

Yesterday, on the same day- I had meetings with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and the FM of Ukraine, Pavlo Klimkin.#LetsMakePeace! pic.twitter.com/SPiIrJqI6G — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 11, 2017 In the middle of all this, Comey´s memo appeared. No one knows the exact sources, but several reports speculate from leaks inside the FBI and the intelligence community.

Trump asked Comey to end the investigation into Flynn, and no, we can't let this go https://t.co/GfOG2Q0GCu pic.twitter.com/pcOiiT4pOP — Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) May 16, 2017 The memo, written by James Comey, says Trump asked him to "let this one go" and end Michael Flynn federal investigation.

Which investigation? Mr. Flynn resigned as national security adviser after it became public he lied about having communications with the Russian ambassador to the U.S.

FBI´s investigation is still underway.

In a statement, the White House denied the version of events in the memo.

Robert Mueller appeared in the scene. He is a former FBI director and now oversees the Trump-Russia investigation that will decide if there was collusion between the presidential campaign and the Russian government.

Today, the New York Times reported that Trump called Comey a "nut job" during his meeting with the Russians in the Oval Office and that firing him would "take off pressure".

The White House did not dispute the account of the conversation to the Times.

How bad is all this? Only next week will tell.

