Sea lion drags girl into the water (VIDEO)

A sea lion in Vancouver, Canada, grabbed a girl near a dock and dragged her into the water on Saturday. A video showing the event has gone viral over the weekend.

The cameras show how the animal gets closer to the dock to pick a piece of food one of the bystanders threw. It rises from the water and approaches toward a little girl who is sitting close to the water.

In only a second, the sea lion grabs the girl by her dress and drags her into the water. In a chaotic scene, a man immediately jumps into the water to save her.

Luckily, no one got hurt and the girl and man are safe.

The video was posted on Sunday and already has 8.9 million views.

