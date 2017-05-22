UK police: 22 killed and 59 injured after an explosion at Ariana Grande concert (VIDEO)

United Kingdom police reports 22 dead and 59 injured after an explosion happened inside Manchester Arena at Ariana's Grande concert yesterday night.

Video footage showed thousands of people fleeing from the stairs, some covered on blood. However, there's no evidence of smoke within the venue.

UK authorities confirmed the incident was conducted by a suicide bomber and have arrested a 23 year-old man in connection with the attack

A number of eyewitnesses have described the confusion in the aftermath.

'There were thousands of people trying to get out at once. They were all screaming and crying. The whole place smelt smokey and burnt", Evie Brewster, a bystander reported to the Daily Mail.

Emergency services are at the scene trying to establish more information regarding the explosion.

'As I turned around, BOOM! A man told us to run' - Eyewitness mum was at the Manchester Arena concert with her 11-year-old daughter pic.twitter.com/Kh5vQ1LxDT — Sky News (@SkyNews) May 22, 2017

WATCH: Crowds rush through Victoria Station after reported explosion at Manchester Arena. https://t.co/cgKNG7yg13 pic.twitter.com/BIBA5pGqY5 — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) May 22, 2017

Top story: @hannawwh: 'EXPLOSION AT MANCHESTER ARENA AND EVERYONE RAN OUT SO SC… pic.twitter.com/CH8JG8yWA3, see more https://t.co/5Qk7JFjdBg — ΤΑ ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΑ (@takalytera) May 23, 2017