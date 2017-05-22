Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

UK police: 22 killed and 59 injured after an explosion at Ariana Grande concert (VIDEO)

United Kingdom police reports 22 dead and 59 injured after an explosion happened inside Manchester Arena at Ariana's Grande concert yesterday night.

Video footage showed thousands of people fleeing from the stairs, some covered on blood. However, there's no evidence of smoke within the venue.

UK authorities confirmed the incident was conducted by a suicide bomber and have arrested a 23 year-old man in connection with the attack

A number of eyewitnesses have described the confusion in the aftermath.

'There were thousands of people trying to get out at once. They were all screaming and crying. The whole place smelt smokey and burnt", Evie Brewster, a bystander reported to the Daily Mail.

Emergency services are at the scene trying to establish more information regarding the explosion.

