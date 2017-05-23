Global leaders and celebrities react to Manchester attack

British media reports a lone male suicide attacker set off a homemade bomb outside the Manchester Arena at 10:30 p.m. on Monday at the end of an Ariana Grande concert.

"We have been treating this as a terrorist incident and we believe, at this stage, the attack last night was conducted by one man. The priority is to establish whether he was acting alone or as part of a network", Chief Constable Ian Hopkins of the Greater Manchester Police said in a news conference.

"The attacker, I can confirm, died at the arena. We believe the attacker was carrying an improvised explosive device which he detonated causing this atrocity."

Georgina Callander, an 18-year-old student has been named as the first victim.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday slammed those behind the Manchester attack as "evil losers" and reiterated his call to drive out terrorists.

President Trump sends condolences to victims and families of #Manchester attack: https://t.co/rWVG0zIo8u pic.twitter.com/MYUc7KBRUc — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) May 23, 2017

The Queen expressed her "deepest sympathy" with all those affected on the following statement:

RJ RT kwilli1046: James Cordon captures #Manchester so very well.. My thoughts and prayers are with all those aff… pic.twitter.com/p7lgWKbhNp — Ali Khan (@AliKhan1611) May 23, 2017

broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

No words can describe how I feel about what happened in Manchester. I don't wanna believe that the world we live in could be so cruel. — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) May 23, 2017

My thoughts, prayers and tears for all those affected by the Manchester tragedy tonight. I'm sending all my love. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 23, 2017