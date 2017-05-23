7 rompers for men you could rock (or not)

In case you haven't heard, there's a wild new trend in town and it arrived with an avalanche of strong opinions. You guessed it: Rompers for men.

What is a romper? Well, basically is a one piece shirt-and-short or shirt-and-pants combo that is really popular among women only this time applied for men.

Who's fault is this? We can blame it on a project called "RompHim", a startup company launched on Kickstarter who is promoting pictures of young, elegant, overly confident in their own skin men wearing jumpsuits. In only few days, the project has raised already more than $345,000.

Advertisement

The National Review called it "an offensive trend", Vogue asked their female readers if they "would borrow it from their boyfriends". Everyone is taking a stand.

What is yours?

Your #romper #romphim isn't anything new... #bond #jamesbond A post shared by Tony and Stacy Eckman (@eckstagram) on May 23, 2017 at 9:08am PDT

R O M P E R • Office • Love how versatile and comfy Rompers are! Check @etnosfashion for more styles • Photo: @te0uan A post shared by ALAN BIASI (@alanbiasi) on May 23, 2017 at 8:15am PDT