7 rompers for men you could rock (or not)

By Mariana P Cater (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: May 23, 2017 02:57 PM EDT
In case you haven't heard, there's a wild new trend in town and it arrived with an avalanche of strong opinions. You guessed it: Rompers for men.

What is a romper? Well, basically is a one piece shirt-and-short or shirt-and-pants combo that is really popular among women only this time applied for men.

Who's fault is this? We can blame it on a project called "RompHim", a startup company launched on Kickstarter who is promoting pictures of young, elegant, overly confident in their own skin men wearing jumpsuits. In only few days, the project has raised already more than $345,000.

The National Review called it "an offensive trend", Vogue asked their female readers if they "would borrow it from their boyfriends". Everyone is taking a stand. 

What is yours?

Summertime shining! #romphim2017 #mensstyle #mensfashion #menssummerfashion #romphim #romphimseason A post shared by Male Romper Fan Page (@romphimculture) on May 23, 2017 at 9:51am PDT

 

