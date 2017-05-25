Brasilia On Fire After Violent Protests Demand Temer to Resign (VIDEO)

First Posted: May 25, 2017 08:36 AM EDT

Protesters in Brasilia are demanding President Michel Temer to step down. After several clashes with police, demonstrators and members of labor unions broke into several facilities, causing damages and setting fire to a ministry building.

Police unleashed volleys of tear gas, stun grenades and rubber bullets to stop thousands of protesters marching towards Congress.

Advertisement

Temer is on fire after the press leaked an audio made by the chairman of JBS SA allegedly implicating him in a massive corruption probe. Bloomberg reports the president condoned paying off a potential witness involving millions of dollars.

Unions opposed to the president's labor and pension reforms few months ago and now have called for general elections.

This means Brazil could see a second president fall in less than a year, after President Dilma Rousseff, was impeached.