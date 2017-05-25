Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Sunday, May 28, 2017

How will undocumented immigrants be affected by Trump´s new budget?

By Mariana P Cater (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: May 25, 2017 01:39 PM EDT
Border security

Border security(Photo : Getty Images)

President Donald Trump´s new budget proposed hundreds of millions of dollars should go to clamp down on undocumented immigrants living in the U.S.

The measure would deny them tax credits, jobs and shelter while funding a stronger deportation force and flights home for deportations.

The White House released a $4.1 trillion plan on Tuesday that indicate Trump´s intent to keep his campaign promises and keep immigrants from entering the country.

The budget also cuts social safety net programs and would slash assistance to Latin America.

To make this happen, Trump has already request $2.7 billion increase for border security and immigration enforcement.

How will undocumented immigrants be affected?

Receiving tax credits, including those who claiming child tax credit through a verifiable Social Security Number valid for employment.

The proposal includes a strike to sanctuary cities. It will force these communities to honor requests from immigration officers to detain undocumented immigrants in local prisons. If sanctuary cities do not comply, they will lose federal funding.

The budget will give Immigration and Customs Enforcement $189.9 million to hire 850 new officers, 150 criminal investigators, 125 new ICE lawyers, and 805 staff members to achieve Trump´s goal of deporting two million to three million criminal immigrants.

The measure will request $131 million to support the expansion of E-verify, an online system that enables employers to check workplace eligibility. Republicans wants to make the system mandatory.

And finally, the wall. The 2018 proposal calls for using $1.571 billion to build 74 miles of wall between the U.S.-Mexico border.

