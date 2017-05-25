The Best Latino Wines For National Wine Day

May 25th should be a national holiday, but it isn't. Thursday isn't just the 40th anniversary of the release of "Star Wars", it's also National Wine Day.

Latinos, no matter where they hail from, know that they don't have to look far for good wine and these days is no exception. Wine lovers today can rejoice at the abundance of choice in our supermarkets and liquor stores and feel a sense of pride from just how much of it is coming from Latin America.

The usual industry giants of Argentina and Chile will always have their day, but countries that aren't as well known for their wines are also having their moment in the spotlight.

Here are some wine brands that caught our eye and will hopefully cap off your National Wine Day right.