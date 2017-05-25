HUD Secretary Ben Carson Calls Poverty A "State of Mind"

Famed neurosurgeon and now Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Dr. Ben Carson had some less than well thought out statements on the issue of poverty, in a radio interview.

Secretary Carson, who manages and allocates money from the federal budget to house low-income citizens, stated that "poverty is a state of mind" in a Sirius XM Radio interview . Elaborating his shoe further into his mouth, Carson believes that what keeps people above or below poverty lines is apparently all mental.

Ben Carson said poverty is a state of mind.



Next month, I'm going to tell my landlord that I paid my rent with positive thinking! Advertisement — Zerlina Maxwell (@ZerlinaMaxwell) May 24, 2017



"You take somebody that has the right mindset, you can take everything from them and put them on the street, and I guarantee in a little while they'll be right back up there," Carson stated to former Carson presidential campaign advisor Armstrong Williams. "And you take somebody with the wrong mindset, you can give them everything in the world, they'll work their way right back down to the bottom."

Dr. Carson, who infamously referred to African slaves as immigrants, now heads up a Cabinet-level department facing steep monetary cuts under President Trump's proposed 2018 budget.