Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Sunday, May 28, 2017 | Updated at 8:34 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

New Video Game Features Trump-esque Villains

By Ronel Puello (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: May 25, 2017 09:04 PM EDT
WATCH RELATED VIDEO
Far Cry 5

Far Cry 5(Photo : Image courtesy of Ubisoft)

Video game developer Ubisoft recently released cover art to the highly-anticipated fifth installment of the popular "Far Cry" series and it's provocative, to say the least.

The image, released ahead of tomorrow's world reveal by Ubisoft, depicts several heavily armed, bearded American men seated "Last Supper" style at table draped in an American flag with crosses in lieu of stars and a bound hostage with the word "Sinner" scrawled across his back. Evoking connotations of right-wing Christian extremism in America, the image and soon-to-be released trailer are bound to cause some hot takes on the Internet.


The "Far Cry" series has been lauded for it's lush sceneries, depth of gameplay, and down-to-earth voice acting, but has never directly waded into the waters of controversy like this. Shifting the game to real-world Montana with real-world inspired religious radicals, instead of fictionalized locales with foreign antagonists barely recognizable to Western audiences, is a huge gamble given today's political climate.

It remains to be seen how exactly the plot of "Far Cry 5" will unfold and how a video game about Americans killing other Americans will ultimately play out, but suffice to say the conversations it will bring up will be riveting and enlightening.

TagsUbisoft, Far Cry, Donald Trump, religious extremism, Video games

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

US&World

rob quist greg gianforte

Unaccompanied Immigrant Children Sent to Live with Undocumented Adults Who May Be in US Illegally

A Department of Health and Human Services study found 22,798 unaccompanied children were housed with parents, aunts, uncles, or other close relatives between September 2015 and February 2016, nearly equaling the total of the previous 12-month period.

Drug Smuggling Tunnel Running from San Diego to Mexico, $22 Million in Cocaine Seized by Federal Agents

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Immigrants Rushing to Become US Citizens, Earn Right to Vote, Have Voices Their Heard on Immigration

Mexico Marijuana Legalization, Drug Possession Decriminalization Becomes Focus for President Enrique Peña Nieto

Latin American Governments Paid This Company to Spy on Their Citizens

CULTURE

Salma Hayek news How to Be a Latin Lover

Rompers

7 rompers for men you could rock (or not)

Find out if you are ready for the new trend
iHeartRadio Music Awards - Show

Ed Sheeran Will Sing to Maisie Williams' Arya in HBO 'Game of Thrones' Season 7
'Batman: Arkham VR'

'Batman: Arkham' VR Comes on Steam for Vive, Oculus Rift - Watch Trailer Here!
Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout

Disney California 'Guardians of the Galaxy' Attraction to Open May 27; 6 Exciting Adventures
Jon Snow in 'Game of Thrones'

HBO Teases 'Game of Thrones' Season 7 Photo; Fans Theory Says Azor Ahai Coming
'Magic Mike Live Las Vegas' Grand Opening

Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan Became a Couple After 'Wild Tequila Night'
Widowmaker in 'Overwatch'

'Overwatch' Pro Gamer Accidentally Streams Racist Ranked Match; Gets Fired By Organization

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

Tom Cruise Confirms "Top Gun" Sequel In Production

Hungry Bear Tries To Break Into a Doughnut Delivery Car in Colorado

The Best Latino Wines For National Wine Day

Jennifer Lopez Performs Her Latest Spanish-Language Song ‘Mirate’ At 2017 Billboard Latin Music Award

'Gears of War 4' To Get New Seasons Soon With New Ranks And War Contents

'Justice League' Update: Cyborg Is The Heart Of the Film As Director Says

Disney Announces 'Frozen 2,' 'The Lion King' Remake 2019 Release Dates

'Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets' Director Luc Besson on Being a Fanboy of Laureline; New Trailer worth a Decade
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics