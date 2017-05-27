Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

LeBron James Break MJ's Playoff Scoring Record

By Ronel Puello
May 27, 2017
You are not stuck in a time loop: the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warrior's are back in the NBA Finals and fans are still debating if LeBron James is better than Michael Jordan.

Last night's 135-102 victory over the Boston Celtics wasn't just a celebration over the Cav's 13th consecutive series closeout, it was also about adding one more jewel to the crown of King James.

LeBron James has bested his idol and frequent target of comparison, Michael Jordan, once more by breaking his all-time NBA Playoffs scoring record. MJ's record of 5,987 points in his postseason career in 179 games from 1985-2003 stood unchallenged, until LeBron stepped onto the court in Boston last night. Needing only 28 points to surpass His Airness' record, King James answered with a resounding 35 points, capping it off with a 3-pointer to clinch the all-time postseason scoring record.

While James still leads Jordan in postseason scoring, he still lags behind the original #23 regular season point total. Fan and commentators still wonder if the King and his knights will still be this locked in against the Golden State Warriors and their unrelenting "3-1 Revenge Tour" through these blowout NBA Playoffs.

