LeBron James Break MJ's Playoff Scoring Record

You are not stuck in a time loop: the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warrior's are back in the NBA Finals and fans are still debating if LeBron James is better than Michael Jordan.

Last night's 135-102 victory over the Boston Celtics wasn't just a celebration over the Cav's 13th consecutive series closeout, it was also about adding one more jewel to the crown of King James.

Congratulations to @KingJames for passing Michael Jordan to become the all time playoff scoring leader! Advertisement — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) May 26, 2017

LeBron James has bested his idol and frequent target of comparison, Michael Jordan, once more by breaking his all-time NBA Playoffs scoring record. MJ's record of 5,987 points in his postseason career in 179 games from 1985-2003 stood unchallenged, until LeBron stepped onto the court in Boston last night. Needing only 28 points to surpass His Airness' record, King James answered with a resounding 35 points, capping it off with a 3-pointer to clinch the all-time postseason scoring record.

While James still leads Jordan in postseason scoring, he still lags behind the original #23 regular season point total. Fan and commentators still wonder if the King and his knights will still be this locked in against the Golden State Warriors and their unrelenting "3-1 Revenge Tour" through these blowout NBA Playoffs.