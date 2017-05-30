Latinas New Orgullosa Campaign Challenges Beauty Misconceptions

Latinas are beautiful and that's not a misconception. However, the wrong perception of how Latinas should look has been pushed by stereotypes and misconception for years.

Now, Procter & Gamble's Orgullosa has created a new campaign, #WeAreOrgullosa, to combat those wrong perceptions of Latina beauty

On Tuesday, the new initiative gave Latinas a platform to champion "their story and [explain] what makes her beautiful." The campaign is looking to discredit common misconceptions by featuring a group of Latinas of different descents telling their stories and having pride in their beauty.

Georgina Morillo, an Afro-Latina who shared her personal story in the campaign video, says she tried to look more like the misconception of what a Latina looked like.

"Growing up, I tried to look more Latina, and what that meant, like, I straightened my hair, put hair extensions to make it longer," says Morillo. "I wore three foundations that were three tones lighter than me."

"Hey," Morillo says after she learned about her ancestry, "[Latinas] come in black, they come in white. They come in all different colors. All different skin complexions."