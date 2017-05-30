Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Thursday, June 01, 2017 | Updated at 7:05 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

Latinas New Orgullosa Campaign Challenges Beauty Misconceptions

By Ottoniel Campos (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: May 30, 2017 02:26 AM EDT
WATCH RELATED VIDEO

Latinas are beautiful and that's not a misconception. However, the wrong perception of how Latinas should look has been pushed by stereotypes and misconception for years.

Now, Procter & Gamble's Orgullosa has created a new campaign, #WeAreOrgullosa, to combat those wrong perceptions of Latina beauty

On Tuesday, the new initiative gave Latinas a platform to champion "their story and [explain] what makes her beautiful." The campaign is looking to discredit common misconceptions by featuring a group of Latinas of different descents telling their stories and having pride in their beauty.

Georgina Morillo, an Afro-Latina who shared her personal story in the campaign video, says she tried to look more like the misconception of what a Latina looked like.

"Growing up, I tried to look more Latina, and what that meant, like, I straightened my hair, put hair extensions to make it longer," says Morillo. "I wore three foundations that were three tones lighter than me."

"Hey," Morillo says after she learned about her ancestry, "[Latinas] come in black, they come in white. They come in all different colors. All different skin complexions."

 

Latinas Join Campaign to Challenge Beauty Misconceptions
(Photo : Orgullosa) Latinas Join Campaign to Challenge Beauty Misconceptions

 

Besides the video, Orgullosa also created stock photos of several Latinas of different backgrounds to be viewed, downloaded and commercially used for free.

"To change how Latinas are portrayed," Orgullosa's website says, "we took culture-positive stock photos and made them available for free."

SEE ALSO

Smithsonian Latino Center Turns 20

Salma Hayek brings a mariachi band to Cannes' party (VIDEO)

7 rompers for men you could rock (or not)

TagsBeauty, beauty products, afro latina, Latinas

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

US&World

charging bull fearless girl

Unaccompanied Immigrant Children Sent to Live with Undocumented Adults Who May Be in US Illegally

A Department of Health and Human Services study found 22,798 unaccompanied children were housed with parents, aunts, uncles, or other close relatives between September 2015 and February 2016, nearly equaling the total of the previous 12-month period.

Drug Smuggling Tunnel Running from San Diego to Mexico, $22 Million in Cocaine Seized by Federal Agents

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Immigrants Rushing to Become US Citizens, Earn Right to Vote, Have Voices Their Heard on Immigration

Mexico Marijuana Legalization, Drug Possession Decriminalization Becomes Focus for President Enrique Peña Nieto

Latin American Governments Paid This Company to Spy on Their Citizens

SPORTS

The Bodyguard Musical Fela Dominguez

A new low for golfing great Tiger Woods.

Tiger Woods Arrested On DUI Charges

The acclaimed golfer sinks into a deeper hole.
O.J. Simpson could be free as early as October 2017.

O.J. Simpson Could Be Released This Year
Salsa dancing in the end zone finally unbanned by NFL.

NFL Suddenly Remembers to Have Fun
Fernando Gaviria

Watch how a 22 year old Colombian wins historic fourth race at Giro d´Italia (VIDEO)
Isaiah Thomas Leads Celtics To Game 1 Victory Over Wizards.

NBA Playoffs: Isaiah Thomas Loses Tooth, Still Carries Boston Celtics To Game 1 Win Vs Wizards
Spurs Look To Advance With Game 6 Win Over Grizz

NBA Playoffs: Spurs Look To Close Out Series Vs. Grizzlies In Game 6
Sebastian Vettel official photo

Sebastian Vettel Confident Red Will Prevail Over Silver In Mercedes Dominated Sochi F1 Race

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

“Guardian of the Galaxy” Zoe Saldana and Benicio del Toro Help Show Off New Disney Ride

Tainted Nacho Cheese Kills California Man

7 rompers for men you could rock (or not)

Tom Cruise Confirms "Top Gun" Sequel In Production

Hungry Bear Tries To Break Into a Doughnut Delivery Car in Colorado

The Best Latino Wines For National Wine Day

Jennifer Lopez Performs Her Latest Spanish-Language Song ‘Mirate’ At 2017 Billboard Latin Music Award

'Gears of War 4' To Get New Seasons Soon With New Ranks And War Contents

'Justice League' Update: Cyborg Is The Heart Of the Film As Director Says

Disney Announces 'Frozen 2,' 'The Lion King' Remake 2019 Release Dates

'Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets' Director Luc Besson on Being a Fanboy of Laureline; New Trailer worth a Decade
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics