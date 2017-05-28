“Guardian of the Galaxy” Zoe Saldana and Benicio del Toro Help Show Off New Disney Ride

Zoe Saldana and Benicio del Toro were in Anaheim, California, to help open Disney's new Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission BREAKOUT!, which is like riding an action-packed trailer.

This thrill-packed ride has booming music blaring throughout the tower drop and riders are treated to images and cameos from the "Guardians" universe.

The ride is primarily set in a prison tower elevator with the music of the '60s, '70s and '80s playing. Disney is hoping that the variety of music motivates guests to return and return again.

Advertisement