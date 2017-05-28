“Guardian of the Galaxy” Zoe Saldana and Benicio del Toro Help Show Off New Disney Ride
Zoe Saldana and Benicio del Toro were in Anaheim, California, to help open Disney's new Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission BREAKOUT!, which is like riding an action-packed trailer.
This thrill-packed ride has booming music blaring throughout the tower drop and riders are treated to images and cameos from the "Guardians" universe.
The ride is primarily set in a prison tower elevator with the music of the '60s, '70s and '80s playing. Disney is hoping that the variety of music motivates guests to return and return again.
Besides offering cool music tunes during the ride, the attraction also has Del Toro's character, an eight-foot outrageously dressed statue, The Collector, greeting visitors as they walk in.
Del Toro, who saw the statue for the first time, called it surreal. "Actually I look pretty cool in that statue," he said. "The whole thing and then the ride, it's a blast."
Saldana, who plays Gamora in the movie, said she was grateful to James Gunn and Disney for immortalizing her sexy green heroine and the rest of the Guardians cast with the new ride.
"I know that for me, I was very thrilled by it because even though I was part of the movie, I didn't get to experience it like that," Saldana said. "We got to imagine it but we never got to walk in it."