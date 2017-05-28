Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

White Supremacist Charged After Killing 2 in Portland Attack

By Mariana P Cater (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: May 28, 2017 04:30 AM EDT
Portland police

Portland police

Jeremy Joseph Christian, a white supremacist with a criminal record has been charged on two counts each of aggravated murder and intimidation in the second degree, in connection to the fatal stabbing of three men on a light train in Portland, Oregon, this Friday.

Witnesses told several news reports Christian was yelling to a woman wearing a hijab how much he hated Muslims before two men confronted the aggressor, possibly trying to defend the woman being harassed.

Local police confirmed Ricky John Best, one of the stabbed men, died at the scene and other two, were found suffering serious injuries and were taken to the hospital. Taliesin Myrddin Meche, a 23-year-old, died later the same day and 21-year-old Micah David-Cole Fletcher is expected to survive.

Authorities took Christian into custody after he ran into nearby neighborhoods after the crime. Police said it's unclear if he was intoxicated or if he suffers from a mental health problem. The FBI has offered to help Portland police with the investigation.

Community members have raised more than $200,000 on a GoFundMe  page to benefit the victims.

