White Supremacist Charged After Killing 2 in Portland Attack

Jeremy Joseph Christian, a white supremacist with a criminal record has been charged on two counts each of aggravated murder and intimidation in the second degree, in connection to the fatal stabbing of three men on a light train in Portland, Oregon, this Friday.

Witnesses told several news reports Christian was yelling to a woman wearing a hijab how much he hated Muslims before two men confronted the aggressor, possibly trying to defend the woman being harassed.

UPDATE #2: Two Dead, One Injured in Stabbing on MAX Train at Hollywood Transit Station -- Suspect in Custody (Phot… https://t.co/zKWAYGW5tV pic.twitter.com/iqud8ISToW Advertisement — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) May 27, 2017

Local police confirmed Ricky John Best, one of the stabbed men, died at the scene and other two, were found suffering serious injuries and were taken to the hospital. Taliesin Myrddin Meche, a 23-year-old, died later the same day and 21-year-old Micah David-Cole Fletcher is expected to survive.

Portland Heroes: Ricky John Best Taelisin Myrddin Namkai Meche Micah David-Cole Fletcher (wounded in hospital) Thank you. pic.twitter.com/iL6Pj5aMc0 — Kelli Russell Agodon (@KelliAgodon) May 27, 2017

Authorities took Christian into custody after he ran into nearby neighborhoods after the crime. Police said it's unclear if he was intoxicated or if he suffers from a mental health problem. The FBI has offered to help Portland police with the investigation.

Community members have raised more than $200,000 on a GoFundMe page to benefit the victims.