Eight people dead in Mississippi shooting, including deputy sheriff

First Posted: May 28, 2017 10:20 AM EDT

A suspect is in custody after authorities said eight people were killed in a shooting, including a sheriff's deputy in Mississippi.

Warren Strain, spokesman of Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, said the shooting happened in 3 different places on Saturday night on south Jackson.

Charges have not yet been filed against the suspect.

The deputy's name and the names of the other victims, have not yet been released.

This is a developing story.