Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Thursday, June 01, 2017 | Updated at 7:04 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

Eight people dead in Mississippi shooting, including deputy sheriff

By Mariana P Cater (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: May 28, 2017 10:20 AM EDT
WATCH RELATED VIDEO
Mississippi

Mississippi(Photo : Getty Images)

A suspect is in custody after authorities said eight people were killed in a shooting, including a sheriff's deputy in Mississippi.

Warren Strain, spokesman of Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, said the shooting happened in 3 different places on Saturday night on south Jackson.

Charges have not yet been filed against the suspect.

The deputy's name and the names of the other victims, have not yet been released.

This is a developing story.

SEE ALSO

White Supremacist Charged After Killing 2 in Portland Attack

Cop's First Question to Cyclist Hit by Truck: ‘You’re Illegal?’

O.J. Simpson Could Be Released This Year

TagsMississippi, Crime, shooting, Dead, killed

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Politics & Immigration

nielson survey nielson

Deported Military Veterans Could Be Reunited with Families in US Thanks to Veteran Lawmakers

A group of congressional lawmakers introduced legislation that would allow deported veterans to reunite with families in the United States.

Tennesse May Have Unknowingly Dodged Bullet By Not Passing Anti-LGBT Legislation

In Response to Puerto Rico Health Crisis, US Health Department to Fund Up to $50 Million in Medicare Support

DAPA, DACA+ Executive Action SCOTUS Hearing Unites Latino, Immigrant Rights Leaders in D.C.

New York Primary Results 2016 Shows Hillary Clinton Dominating NYC But Upstate Feels the Bern

GOP Senators File Supreme Court Brief Challenging Obama's Immigration Executive Actions

SPORTS

The Bodyguard Musical Fela Dominguez

A new low for golfing great Tiger Woods.

Tiger Woods Arrested On DUI Charges

The acclaimed golfer sinks into a deeper hole.
O.J. Simpson could be free as early as October 2017.

O.J. Simpson Could Be Released This Year
Salsa dancing in the end zone finally unbanned by NFL.

NFL Suddenly Remembers to Have Fun
Fernando Gaviria

Watch how a 22 year old Colombian wins historic fourth race at Giro d´Italia (VIDEO)
Isaiah Thomas Leads Celtics To Game 1 Victory Over Wizards.

NBA Playoffs: Isaiah Thomas Loses Tooth, Still Carries Boston Celtics To Game 1 Win Vs Wizards
Spurs Look To Advance With Game 6 Win Over Grizz

NBA Playoffs: Spurs Look To Close Out Series Vs. Grizzlies In Game 6
Sebastian Vettel official photo

Sebastian Vettel Confident Red Will Prevail Over Silver In Mercedes Dominated Sochi F1 Race

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

“Guardian of the Galaxy” Zoe Saldana and Benicio del Toro Help Show Off New Disney Ride

Tainted Nacho Cheese Kills California Man

7 rompers for men you could rock (or not)

Tom Cruise Confirms "Top Gun" Sequel In Production

Hungry Bear Tries To Break Into a Doughnut Delivery Car in Colorado

The Best Latino Wines For National Wine Day

Jennifer Lopez Performs Her Latest Spanish-Language Song ‘Mirate’ At 2017 Billboard Latin Music Award

'Gears of War 4' To Get New Seasons Soon With New Ranks And War Contents

'Justice League' Update: Cyborg Is The Heart Of the Film As Director Says

Disney Announces 'Frozen 2,' 'The Lion King' Remake 2019 Release Dates

'Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets' Director Luc Besson on Being a Fanboy of Laureline; New Trailer worth a Decade
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics