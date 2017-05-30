Raised Aviation Code to Red After Alaska Volcano Erupts Again

The Aviation Color Code was raised to the highest level once the Alaska volcano erupted again on Sunday, Bloomberg reported.

The Bogoslof Volcano has been active for nearly six months before it erupted sending a cloud of ash up to almost 35 thousand feet, a thousand feet higher than previously on May 17. The Alaska Volcano Observatory said the volcano in the Aleutian Islands erupted at 2:16 p.m. Sunday.

In response to the volcano's eruption that lasted 55 minutes, the Aviation Color Code administered by the International Airways Volcano Watch was elevated to the highest level, red.

Volcanic ash in the air can obstruct and even destroy jet engines flying 20 thousand feet above it.

Flights between North America and Asia are likely to be grounded for several days until code level is reduced.

This underwater volcano that is built along many layers continues to form the Bogoslof Island, located in the southern part of the Bering Sea. It is 35 miles northwest of Unalaska Island and 850 miles southwest of Anchorage.

As a result of frequent eruptions, the island has more than tripled its size in the last six months. Since December, Bogoslof Volcano has erupted almost daily and Bogoslof Island has increased 242 acres and experts believe it will continue to grow.