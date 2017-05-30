Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Thursday, June 01, 2017 | Updated at 7:04 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

Raised Aviation Code to Red After Alaska Volcano Erupts Again

By Ottoniel Campos (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: May 30, 2017 02:13 AM EDT
WATCH RELATED VIDEO
Bogoslof Volcano Eruption Raises Aviation Code to Red

Bogoslof Volcano Eruption Raises Aviation Code to Red(Photo : Associated Press)

The Aviation Color Code was raised to the highest level once the Alaska volcano erupted again on Sunday, Bloomberg reported.

The Bogoslof Volcano has been active for nearly six months before it erupted sending a cloud of ash up to almost 35 thousand feet, a thousand feet higher than previously on May 17. The Alaska Volcano Observatory said the volcano in the Aleutian Islands erupted at 2:16 p.m. Sunday.

In response to the volcano's eruption that lasted 55 minutes, the Aviation Color Code administered by the International Airways Volcano Watch was elevated to the highest level, red.

Volcanic ash in the air can obstruct and even destroy jet engines flying 20 thousand feet above it.

Flights between North America and Asia are likely to be grounded for several days until code level is reduced.

This underwater volcano that is built along many layers continues to form the Bogoslof Island, located in the southern part of the Bering Sea. It is 35 miles northwest of Unalaska Island and 850 miles southwest of Anchorage.

As a result of frequent eruptions, the island has more than tripled its size in the last six months. Since December, Bogoslof Volcano has erupted almost daily and Bogoslof Island has increased 242 acres and experts believe it will continue to grow.

TagsBogoslof volcano, Alaska, Aviation Color Code

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Politics & Immigration

nielson survey nielson

Deported Military Veterans Could Be Reunited with Families in US Thanks to Veteran Lawmakers

A group of congressional lawmakers introduced legislation that would allow deported veterans to reunite with families in the United States.

Tennesse May Have Unknowingly Dodged Bullet By Not Passing Anti-LGBT Legislation

In Response to Puerto Rico Health Crisis, US Health Department to Fund Up to $50 Million in Medicare Support

DAPA, DACA+ Executive Action SCOTUS Hearing Unites Latino, Immigrant Rights Leaders in D.C.

New York Primary Results 2016 Shows Hillary Clinton Dominating NYC But Upstate Feels the Bern

GOP Senators File Supreme Court Brief Challenging Obama's Immigration Executive Actions

CULTURE

Salma Hayek news How to Be a Latin Lover

La Lupe will get a bit more time in the spotlight.

'Queen Of Latin Soul' La Lupe Gets NYC Tribute Concert

The fiery songstress' musical legacy will be finally be celebrated.
iHeartRadio Music Awards - Show

Ed Sheeran Will Sing to Maisie Williams' Arya in HBO 'Game of Thrones' Season 7
'Beauty And The Beast' New York Screening

Emma Watson Loves For 'Beauty and the Beast 2' to Happen; Disney Sequel Should Focus on Belle's Career
'Batman: Arkham VR'

'Batman: Arkham' VR Comes on Steam for Vive, Oculus Rift - Watch Trailer Here!
Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout

Disney California 'Guardians of the Galaxy' Attraction to Open May 27; 6 Exciting Adventures
Jon Snow in 'Game of Thrones'

HBO Teases 'Game of Thrones' Season 7 Photo; Fans Theory Says Azor Ahai Coming
'Magic Mike Live Las Vegas' Grand Opening

Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan Became a Couple After 'Wild Tequila Night'

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

“Guardian of the Galaxy” Zoe Saldana and Benicio del Toro Help Show Off New Disney Ride

Tainted Nacho Cheese Kills California Man

7 rompers for men you could rock (or not)

Tom Cruise Confirms "Top Gun" Sequel In Production

Hungry Bear Tries To Break Into a Doughnut Delivery Car in Colorado

The Best Latino Wines For National Wine Day

Jennifer Lopez Performs Her Latest Spanish-Language Song ‘Mirate’ At 2017 Billboard Latin Music Award

'Gears of War 4' To Get New Seasons Soon With New Ranks And War Contents

'Justice League' Update: Cyborg Is The Heart Of the Film As Director Says

Disney Announces 'Frozen 2,' 'The Lion King' Remake 2019 Release Dates

'Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets' Director Luc Besson on Being a Fanboy of Laureline; New Trailer worth a Decade
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics