Thursday, June 01, 2017 | Updated at 7:05 PM ET

Russian Nazi who Survived Lynch Mob in Mexico, Charged with Homicide

By Ottoniel Campos (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: May 31, 2017 02:05 AM EDT
Russian National Alexei Makeev

Russian National Alexei Makeev(Photo : teleSUR)

Mexican authorities have charged Alexei Makeev, a Russian national known for his verbally abusive rants and racist videos online against Mexicans in the city of Cancun, with homicide, according to state authorities in Quintana Roo.

Makeev will face trial for the murder of a 20-year-old Mexican that was stabbed when a crowd tried to lynch Makeev over his verbal attacks towards women and Mexicans as well as his Nazi extremist videos posted online.

The 43-year-old Russian, who is believed to be schizophrenic, was taken to the hospital where he was treated for injuries. Shortly after his release from the hospital, Makeev was arrested and taken to the Deputy Attorney General Headquarters where he was again clinically evaluated and then taken discreetly to a Cancun jail.

"We see him well, stable, but he brings some conditions that the doctor has to inform me in a while, to see what his real condition is so that I know how to handle it," said the director of the prison, Fermin Burgos, to ABC Internacional.

Representatives of the Quintana Roo Human Rights Commission were present During Makeev's admission to prison to ensure his individual rights as well as the assistance of a translator.

Russian National who Survived Lynch Mob in Mexico, Charged with Homicide
(Photo: liveuamap.com) Russian National who Survived Lynch Mob in Mexico, Charged with Homicide

On May 19, Makeev, also known as #LordNaziRuso by social media users, was severely beaten by an angry crowd of Mexicans in Cancun. He received head and brain injuries and was put in a drug-induced coma in the hospital, reports Fusion.

According to a medical report from the Cancun General Hospital, 40 percent of Makeev's body is paralyzed, and although his condition can improve with rehabilitation therapies, nothing is certain.

TagsMexico, cancun, LordNaziRuso, Nazi, white supremacist

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

