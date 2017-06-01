Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Thursday, June 01, 2017

The World’s Best Dancers Battle for $1 Million on ‘World of Dance’ (VIDEO)

The dance competition show, 'World of Dance,' that premiered on NBC Tuesday night kicked, spun and grooved its way into your television enjoyment.

Jennifer Lopez, one of the three star-studded judges on the show, calls it "the Olympics of Dance." A collection of the best dancers from all around the world at any age will perform and battle in their own respective styles for the chance to win the $1 million prize.

"This is the biggest competition in the world," raves Lopez to Variety.

True, none of the other dance competition shows like ABC's "Dancing With the Stars," Fox's "So You Think You Can Dance" and don't forget MTV's 2008 hit show "America's Best Dance Crew" offered a million dollars, but Lopez says what sets them apart from the other shows is the audience's current knowledge and appreciation of the different genres of dance.

"Now viewers know what hip-hop is," Lopez tells Variety. "They know what modern dance is. They know what contemporary is. I think [the other shows] did a great thing to expose different types of dance and meet these choreographers and see these great numbers, but this is very set apart from anything else you've seen over the past 10 years on TV, as far as dance is concerned, but it's perfect timing because people had those shows so it's an awesome thing that we had those. This is the next step, it's the next level, it's an evolution."

Next to Lopez on the judge's panel, the "World of Dance" also features R&B singer Neyo and former "Dancing With the Stars" choreographer and coach Derek Hough. Hosting the show and mentoring dancers is "Step Up" movie actress and renowned dancer, Jenna-Dewan Tatum.

So far in the first round, WOD has showcased amazing performances by Super Crew, Les Twins, D'Angelo & Amanda, Kinjaz and 11-year-old phenom, Diana Pombo. Unfortunately for the South Carolina clogging group Nxt Lvl, they didn't make it to the next level.

TagsNBC, Jennifer Lopez, World of Dance, TV series

