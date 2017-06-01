Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

NYC's 'Fearless Girl' Statue Had Dog Peeing On It

By Ronel Puello (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jun 01, 2017 01:58 AM EDT
Sometimes a dog isn't a girl's best friend.

The "Fearless Girl", a statue of a small girl standing in front of New York's famous "Charging Bull" statue, had a furry visitor raining on its parade Monday.

The pair of statues, who have both generated their share of conversations and controversy in their time in Manhattan's Financial District, were joined by a small statue of dog appearing to urinate on the feet of "Fearless Girl." The creator of the "Peeing Pug" is New York-based artist Alex Gardega who wanted to draw attention to the fact that the "Fearless Girl" was commissioned for International Women's Day by financial services company State Street Global Advisors.

“It’s basically there to advertise an index fund,” Gardega said in an interview Fortune on Tuesday. “It’s kind of just corporate advertising which I think has totally ruined the Bull.”

The dog statue was kicked several times and thrown several times before Gardega personally removed it. The Italian sculptor of "Charging Bull, Arturo di Modica says the "Fearless Girl" impedes on his artistic vision and pleaded with New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio to have it removed. Mayor De Blasio later defended the vision of what the "Fearless girl" represents and posed for a photo with her.

