Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Sunday, June 04, 2017 | Updated at 8:47 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

Study Shows Immigrants Are At The Heart Of Silicon Valley

By Ronel Puello (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jun 02, 2017 04:48 AM EDT
WATCH RELATED VIDEO
Immigrant innovators are woven into the DNA of Silicon Valley.

Immigrant innovators are woven into the DNA of Silicon Valley.(Photo : Getty Images)

An annual Silicon Valley study on Internet trends is confirming just how visible and crucial immigrant inventors and innovators are to the tech industry in America and abroad.

Mary Meeker, a venture capitalist with California-based firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield Byers, released her yearly and sizable internet trends report. Data shows what many already know to be true: the biggest entrepenuers in America weren't born in America.

(Photo : Kleiner Perkins)

Meeker looked at 25 of the most highly valued companies in the tech world and found that 15 of them had founders who were first or second-generation Americans. Latinos on that list include Amazon's Jeff Bezos and the Brazilian co-founder of Facebook Eduardo Saverin.

The study also concluded that half of the most highly-valued private tech companies were founded by first-generation immigrants. Those companies include Uber, SpaceX, and Slack and combined they have helped to create over 48,000 jobs across the country.

This data comes in the midst of President Trump's series of highly controversial travel bans that has been heavily criticized by many in Silicon Valley as "unlawful." The Trump administration's insistence on an "America First" platform in foreign relations and business in particular, has been percieved as hurting global business ties and being antithetical to what makes Silicon Valley such a powerhouse and global magnet for innovation.

Tagsimmigration, silicon valley, travel ban, tech, Latinos in Technology

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

SEE ALSO

Amazon's Stock Price Hits $1000 For First Time

"Even The Good Hombres Are Not Safe": Federal Judge Criticizes Trump's Immigration Policies

Goldman Sachs’ Purchase of Venezuelan “Hunger Bonds” Incites Protests

New NASA Probe Aims To Touch The Sun

Politics & Immigration

nielson survey nielson

Deported Military Veterans Could Be Reunited with Families in US Thanks to Veteran Lawmakers

A group of congressional lawmakers introduced legislation that would allow deported veterans to reunite with families in the United States.

Tennesse May Have Unknowingly Dodged Bullet By Not Passing Anti-LGBT Legislation

In Response to Puerto Rico Health Crisis, US Health Department to Fund Up to $50 Million in Medicare Support

DAPA, DACA+ Executive Action SCOTUS Hearing Unites Latino, Immigrant Rights Leaders in D.C.

New York Primary Results 2016 Shows Hillary Clinton Dominating NYC But Upstate Feels the Bern

GOP Senators File Supreme Court Brief Challenging Obama's Immigration Executive Actions

SPORTS

National Doughnut Day The Bodyguard Musical

A new low for golfing great Tiger Woods.

Tiger Woods Arrested On DUI Charges

The acclaimed golfer sinks into a deeper hole.
O.J. Simpson could be free as early as October 2017.

O.J. Simpson Could Be Released This Year
Salsa dancing in the end zone finally unbanned by NFL.

NFL Suddenly Remembers to Have Fun
Manu Ginobili

Manu Ginobili's possible last NBA game
Fernando Gaviria

Watch how a 22 year old Colombian wins historic fourth race at Giro d´Italia (VIDEO)
Isaiah Thomas Leads Celtics To Game 1 Victory Over Wizards.

NBA Playoffs: Isaiah Thomas Loses Tooth, Still Carries Boston Celtics To Game 1 Win Vs Wizards
Spurs Look To Advance With Game 6 Win Over Grizz

NBA Playoffs: Spurs Look To Close Out Series Vs. Grizzlies In Game 6

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

Best Cities for Latinos: Baltimore Appeals to Latinos with Job Opportunities & Attractions

“Guardian of the Galaxy” Zoe Saldana and Benicio del Toro Help Show Off New Disney Ride

The Traditional Drink Hochata Varies from Coast-to-Coast

7 rompers for men you could rock (or not)

'Gears of War 4' To Get New Seasons Soon With New Ranks And War Contents

'Justice League' Update: Cyborg Is The Heart Of the Film As Director Says

Tainted Nacho Cheese Kills California Man

Disney Announces 'Frozen 2,' 'The Lion King' Remake 2019 Release Dates

'Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets' Director Luc Besson on Being a Fanboy of Laureline; New Trailer worth a Decade
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics