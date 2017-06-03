Gal Gadot's Hottest Instagram Pictures

The highly anticipated and hotly debated adaptation of DC Comics superheroine "Wonder Woman" is being released Friday and all eyes are on it's statuesque star Gal Gadot. The Israeli-born Gadot has a knack for action having previously starred as the titular star-spangled lady in "Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice" and in several installments of the "Fast and the Furious" series. Adding to that can-do attitude, Gadot even reshot some of her scenes for "Wonder Woman" while pregnant.

Here is just a glimpse of the stregnth, poise, and effortless beauty of Gal Gadot as seen through her Instagram.