Oh Happy Day: Oreo O's Are Coming Back To Shelves

Staple of childhood breakfasts and visionary cereal makers Post Consumer Brands are bringing back their Oreo O's brand of cereal, after a painfully long absence from grocery stores.

May 31, 2017

Oreo O's, made of Oreo-cookie bits covered in a creme glaze, were introduced to the market in 1998 and were last seen on American shelves in 2007, much to the dismay of cookies-for-breakfast enthusiasts. Cereal fanatics looking for an Oreo O’s fix turned to eBay, with prices listed for over $200 for boxes imported from South Korea, where it luckily never left stores.

The geniuses at Post have even included a tool for O's fans to find stores that will be selling the chocolately cereal, so customers can perhaps have impromptu Oreo O's-themed parties in the parking lots of shopping centers across the country.

This nostalgic revamp of a kid's favorite snack comes off the heels of Coke re-releasing Hi-C Ecto-Cooler for the recent "Ghostbusters" remake and Pepsi really hoping people felt some kind of longing for Crystal Pepsi. No word yet on if Saturday morning cartoons are making a big comeback.