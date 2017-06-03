Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Sunday, June 04, 2017 | Updated at 3:54 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

Oh Happy Day: Oreo O's Are Coming Back To Shelves

By Ronel Puello (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jun 03, 2017 12:04 AM EDT
WATCH RELATED VIDEO
The sugary favorite you begged your mom for is back.

The sugary favorite you begged your mom for is back.(Photo : Image courtesy of Post Consumer Brands)

Staple of childhood breakfasts and visionary cereal makers Post Consumer Brands are bringing back their Oreo O's brand of cereal, after a painfully long absence from grocery stores.

Oreo O's, made of Oreo-cookie bits covered in a creme glaze, were introduced to the market in 1998 and were last seen on American shelves in 2007, much to the dismay of cookies-for-breakfast enthusiasts. Cereal fanatics looking for an Oreo O’s fix turned to eBay, with prices listed for over $200 for boxes imported from South Korea, where it luckily never left stores.

The geniuses at Post have even included a tool for O's fans to find stores that will be selling the chocolately cereal, so customers can perhaps have impromptu Oreo O's-themed parties in the parking lots of shopping centers across the country.

This nostalgic revamp of a kid's favorite snack comes off the heels of Coke re-releasing Hi-C Ecto-Cooler for the recent "Ghostbusters" remake and Pepsi really hoping people felt some kind of longing for Crystal Pepsi. No word yet on if Saturday morning cartoons are making a big comeback.

Tagscereal, Oreos, nostalgia, Breakfast, food, culture

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

SEE ALSO

Top 10 Highest Paid Players Of The 2017 NBA Finals

The World’s Best Dancers Battle for $1 Million on ‘World of Dance’ (VIDEO)

10 Wonder Woman Facts To Know Before The Movie Premiere

US&World

Robert Selby National Doughnut Day

Unaccompanied Immigrant Children Sent to Live with Undocumented Adults Who May Be in US Illegally

A Department of Health and Human Services study found 22,798 unaccompanied children were housed with parents, aunts, uncles, or other close relatives between September 2015 and February 2016, nearly equaling the total of the previous 12-month period.

Drug Smuggling Tunnel Running from San Diego to Mexico, $22 Million in Cocaine Seized by Federal Agents

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Immigrants Rushing to Become US Citizens, Earn Right to Vote, Have Voices Their Heard on Immigration

Mexico Marijuana Legalization, Drug Possession Decriminalization Becomes Focus for President Enrique Peña Nieto

Latin American Governments Paid This Company to Spy on Their Citizens

SPORTS

National Doughnut Day The Bodyguard Musical

A new low for golfing great Tiger Woods.

Tiger Woods Arrested On DUI Charges

The acclaimed golfer sinks into a deeper hole.
O.J. Simpson could be free as early as October 2017.

O.J. Simpson Could Be Released This Year
Salsa dancing in the end zone finally unbanned by NFL.

NFL Suddenly Remembers to Have Fun
Manu Ginobili

Manu Ginobili's possible last NBA game
Fernando Gaviria

Watch how a 22 year old Colombian wins historic fourth race at Giro d´Italia (VIDEO)
Isaiah Thomas Leads Celtics To Game 1 Victory Over Wizards.

NBA Playoffs: Isaiah Thomas Loses Tooth, Still Carries Boston Celtics To Game 1 Win Vs Wizards
Spurs Look To Advance With Game 6 Win Over Grizz

NBA Playoffs: Spurs Look To Close Out Series Vs. Grizzlies In Game 6

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

Best Cities for Latinos: Baltimore Appeals to Latinos with Job Opportunities & Attractions

“Guardian of the Galaxy” Zoe Saldana and Benicio del Toro Help Show Off New Disney Ride

The Traditional Drink Hochata Varies from Coast-to-Coast

7 rompers for men you could rock (or not)

'Gears of War 4' To Get New Seasons Soon With New Ranks And War Contents

'Justice League' Update: Cyborg Is The Heart Of the Film As Director Says

Tainted Nacho Cheese Kills California Man

Disney Announces 'Frozen 2,' 'The Lion King' Remake 2019 Release Dates

'Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets' Director Luc Besson on Being a Fanboy of Laureline; New Trailer worth a Decade
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics