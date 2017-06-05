Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Ariana Grande’s Emotional One Love Manchester Concert Receives Praise from Celebrities on Twitter

One Love Manchester Ariana Grande

One Love Manchester Ariana Grande

Celebrities and fans took to Twitter to praise Ariana Grande's emotional benefit concert "One Love Manchester" that showcased some of the world's top artists paying tribute to the victims of the attack in England.

Performers like Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell Williams, Cold Play, Black Eyed Peas and Grande's boyfriend Mac Miller were just a few of the star-studded acts that graced the stage on Sunday.

While the 23-year-old Grande performed on an emotional night with her friends in front of 60,000 people at the Old Trafford Cricket, celebrities and fans tweeted their appreciation and affection to Grande's passionate performances in a city where her concert dealt with a terrorist attack.

"One Love Manchester tribute concert raised 2 (million) pounds and attended by over 50K (people). So, basically, it was a huge middle finger back at ISIS," wrote a fan on Twitter.

The benefit concert grossed over £2 million (almost $2.6 million USD) within three hours to the British Red Cross's We Love Manchester Emergency Fund.

Singer Camila Cabello, formerly of the girl group Fifth Harmony, tweeted "I'm sobbing watching #OneLoveManchester. I'm SO proud of Ariana Grande and the other artists there, and Manchester for fighting fear with LOVE."

Piers Morgan wrote an open letter apologizing to the singer for criticizing her for flying home to the US after the attack on May 22. "New: An open letter to Arian Grande, a brave young lady who stuck it to ISIS and made me eat my cynical words."

Artists like Enrique Iglesias, who also had a concert that same night, promoted the event with the hashtag #onelovemanchester and sent his respect to the people there. "Sending endless love to all the people of the UK!!!"

Singer-songwriter John Legend Tweeted a thank you to Grande who set up the benefit concert. "Thank you Ariana Grande and all involved in putting this together."

Fans that watched the concert through live streams or at home on BBC One, which nearly received nearly 11 million views, were all expressing their appreciation over the concert on Twitter.

 

