George and Amal Clooney Now Parents To Twins

The infamous bachelor is now a father to twins, Alexander and Ella.(Photo : Getty Images)

According to their publicist, actor George Clooney and his human rights attorney wife Amal are now parents to twins Ella and Alexander Clooney.

The birth took place on Tuesday but wasn't released by the family until Thursday afternoon. After their 2014 marriage, the couple announced that they were expecting twins in February.

The pair bonded over their passion for activism and have used their notoriety to help people around the world. Amal Clooney has famously campaigned against genocide and the devastation of the group calling themselves the Islamic State in front of the United Nations whilst pregnant.