Wednesday, June 14, 2017

Suspect In Shooting Identified As Member of Anti-Republican Group

Shooter James T. Hodgkinson, 66, dead from injuries

The man responsible for shooting House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and others during a congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia has been identified as 66-year-old James T. Hodgkinson from Belleville, Illinois.

In a White House speech addressed to the nation, President Trump stated on Wednesday that Hodgkinson died from injuries sustained during the shooting. He also expressed his well-wishes to Representative Scalise and the other victims involved in the incident.

Early reports indicate that Hodgkinson was a member of a number of anti-Republican groups, one of which is called "Terminate the Republican Party." The Washington Post and other outlets report that the shooter's alleged Facebook page contains several posts of strong, anti-Trump rhetoric.


Other such groups identified on Hodgkinson's social media account are listed as "The Road to Hell is Paved with Republicans," "Donald Trump is not my President," and "Expose Republican Fraud." The Belleville News-Democrat is reporting that Hodgkinson had an arrest record for several offenses, including damaging a motor vehicle, resisting a peace officer, eluding police, and driving under the influence.

Just prior to the shooting, the baseball field was occupied by a group of Congressmen and members of their staff practicing for a baseball game. Rep. Scalise, a staffer for Republican Rep. Roger Williams from Texas, and two Capitol Police officers protecting Scalise were among those injured when Hodgkinson opened fire.

