Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Wednesday, June 14, 2017 | Updated at 10:34 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

What Is Cryptocurrency and How It Makes Companies Hundreds Of Millions In Hours

By Ronel Puello (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jun 14, 2017 03:56 PM EDT
People can and do become millionaires in hours and lose it all just as quickly with digital currency.

People can and do become millionaires in hours and lose it all just as quickly with digital currency.(Photo : Getty Images)

Bancor, a tech startup focused on electronic currency tokens, recently made close to $150 million in three hours on Monday during their initial coin offering or ICO.

Much like an initial public offering for stock in a company, the Bancor website said the offering has raised almost 400 thousand ether, the digital currency for the Ethereum digital currency network. Over 10,000 people bought tokens and when the digital currency is converted by its "sharehodlers" it totals up to big bucks in physical money.

If the previous paragraphs threw you for a loop or sounded like a bunch of gibberish, that's OK. It is complex.

Bancor is one of many companies creating their own digital money or cryptocurrency that can be sent worldwide instantly and isn't regulated by a central bank or government. Popularly referred to as Bitcoins, from the highly successful company of the same name, these digital coins filling up digital wallets could change the face of our economy in huge ways.

Take 2 minutes and watch this short video about how cryptocurrency works:

Outside of mass decentralization removing the middle men of banks and allowing for global instant transactions, there are several perks to using cryptocurrency. There are no fixed denominations of cryptocurrency so you can send someone 0.0001 coins or 10 million if you had enough. The makers of Bitcoin ensured a fixed number of coins, in this case 22 million, so that no one can dupe other users with "copies" of money because no new coins are being produced through a mint.

Everyone using cryptocurrency has access to the "ledger" or account book so everyone can track transactions globally. Users on digital currency networks also have the added incentive of contributing their computers to the network by being given small fractions of coins for every transaction they help to verify.

There are numerous drawbacks to cryptocurrency not limitied to their limited acceptance as payment, digital wallet security, and most notably its volatile worth in relation to physical money. Regardless, this might have been the biggest public outing for cryptocurrency yet and as the markets and technology stabilize we might be seeing more digital coins in our lives as the months and years pass.

Tagstech, business, Bitcoin, digital currency

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

SEE ALSO

Amazon's Stock Price Hits $1000 For First Time

The Biggest Reveals From Apple's WWDC 2017

Study Shows Immigrants Are At The Heart Of Silicon Valley

New Gameplay Footage Released For "Star Wars: Battlefront 2"

Latin Lives & Immigration

statehood us visa

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Business is booming for Latino entrepreneurs, especially in Southern California, where the growth in the number of Hispanic-owned businesses (HOBs) has bloomed despite the recession and tough economic recovery. But revenues for those enterprises haven't grown at the same pace.

Diversity in Tech: Slack Hires Engineer Who Quit Twitter Citing Lack of Diversity

Congress Split Over Puerto Rico Debt Rescue Bill, Likely Won’t Meet May 1 Deadline

Selena Quintanilla Mac Collection Coming This Fall

USCIS H-1B Cap Exhaustion Suggests Improving US Job Market

Immigrants in America Create Over $1 Billion for US Businesses

SPORTS

flatliners veredict

Dennis Rodman, International Man of Mystery

Former NBA champion and Diplomat Dennis Rodman On A "Mission" In North Korea

Two bad boys meet in Pyongyang.
It was a redemption story for the Warriors last night in Oakland's Oracle Arena.

Golden State Warriors Destroy Cleveland Cavaliers in NBA Finals (VIDEOS)
Top 7 Highest Paid Latino Athletes of 2017

Top 7 Highest Paid Latino Athletes of 2017
USAvsMEX

See The Highlights of USA vs Mexico In FIFA World Cup 2018 Qualifiers
Kevin Durant could dethrone King James.

What You Need To Know For The 2017 NBA Finals
Phillies star outfielder and Venezuelan-born Odubel Herrera's leadership skills were called into question.

Hall of Famer Apologizes For Suggesting That Latino Player Must Speak English
Top 10 Highest Paid Players Of The 2017 NBA Finals

Top 10 Highest Paid Players Of The 2017 NBA Finals
WATCH RELATED VIDEO

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

US Cuba Relation in Danger if Trump Reverses Obama Policies

Gal Gadot's Hottest Instagram Pictures

'Queen Of Latin Soul' La Lupe Gets NYC Tribute Concert

Bill Nye Wants To Penalize Parents For Too Many Children; Explains ‘Stranger Things’ In Less than 2 Minutes

10 Wonder Woman Facts To Know Before The Movie Premiere

Spain has Finally Found their Whitney Houston, and She’s Amazing (VIDEO)

The Popular Netflix Hip-Hop Musical ‘The Get Down” Canceled after One Season

New Video Game Features Trump-esque Villains

Dakota Johnson & Jamie Dornan Relationship: “Fifty Shades of Grey” Love Getting Stronger, Amelia Warner Worried

Disney Announces 'Frozen 2,' 'The Lion King' Remake 2019 Release Dates

From Mexico to the world: "Cielito Lindo" at Cannes (VIDEO)
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics