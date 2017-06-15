Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor Fight Set For August

The money team, the money bags, and the trash talking will be out in full force.(Photo : Instagram)

After months of trash talk and speculation, the flashy and brash undefeated Floyd Mayweather will take on UFC Lightweight Champion Conor McGregor in 12-round boxing match this August.

The fighters, both prone to running their mouths in and out of the ring, took to social media Wednesday to announce the fight will happen in a Las Vegas pay-per-view on August 26.

THE FIGHT IS ON. pic.twitter.com/KhW0u3jRft — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 14, 2017

UFC President Dana White had announced on May 18 that he had reached favorable terms with McGregor about the fight itself, but that neogtiations lingered around the sizable payday that both stars of the ring command. The rumored purse to be split amongst Mayweather, McGregor, and White is rumored to be in an excess of $100 million.

A check like that, plus cuts from the profits from the $100 pay-per-view, sweetened McGregor into steping into a boxing ring for the first time and made "Money" Mayweather want to try to cap off his career at 50-0.

McGregor might be one of the top MMA fighters in the world but he has a steep challenge in front of him in the next two months.To start with, he has never seriously boxed professionally and only starting training with boxing coaches earlier this year. McGregor also might find training hard with traditional 10 oz. boxing gloves in contrast to the 4 oz. gloves used in the UFC, and he will also be barred from grappling or kicking in this pure 12 round bout of boxing.

Conor started up what will be an interesting summer of trash talk by roping in Mayweather's father, former boxing champ Floyd Sr. with whom he has a strained relationship and made several digs at Floyd Jr.'s age: