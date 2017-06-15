Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Booty-Full Lineup in Futbol Themed Miss Bumbum Brazil 2017

Miss BumBum Beauties Battle for Brazil's Best Bottom

Miss BumBum Beauties Battle for Brazil's Best Bottom

It is that time again where lovely contestants from "the land of futbol" compete for the title of most desirable and enviable of backsides. Brazil's best bottoms are celebrated during the annual Miss Bumbum competition where the curvaceous participants are carved down to 15 finalists coming to blows for the approval of 17 million Brazilian voters in the highly-anticipated August showdown.

The hyper-sexual culture feeding the bigger-is-better mantra has previously led contestants to undergo extreme procedures and surgeries in order to augment their curvy cans. In response, the committee responsible for instituting the competition's regulations has removed unfair advantages from the equation by outlawing measurements exceeding 42 inches.

In addition to a catwalk and photoshoot of the cheeky keisters, the iconic contest promises to be full of other pleasant surprises. One Brazilian entrant, in particular, is breaking away from society's expectations of "strength" and "attractiveness" by using her disability to her advantage. 29-year-old Rubia Machado is set to make history in the popular tournament as the first one-legged amputee to enter the Miss Bumbum competition.

Machado's debilitating injury occurred in a decade-old crime of passion where a former lover ran her over with his vehicle. Mustering the will to overcome her psychological depression, Machado channeled an otherwise traumatic experience into an emotional stepping-stone striving towards recovery, fitness, and, hopefully, the BumBum crown.

Bahia-native, Erika Canela, and her dominant, 42-inch derriere garnered enough votes to win the hotly-coveted title in 2016, earning the grand prize of $18,000 and a profitable modelling contract. Entrants in this year's futbol-themed event include Gilliane Bonheur, Rangel Carlos, Itala Bruna, and Raissa Barbosa, among others.

