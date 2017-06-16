VIDEO: Russia One Step Closer To Making "Terminator" Style Robot

How do you say "I'll be back." in Russian?(Photo : YouTube)

Footage of a Russian-made robot shooting guns and manipulating tools is making the rounds of the internet and terrifying people with it's high-tech menace.

Foootage of FEDOR (Final Experimental Demonstration Object Research) shooting two guns at once, driving cars unaided and using power tools was posted the verified Twitter page of Russian Deputy Prime Minister for the defense and space industry Dmitry Rogozin.

The robotic project was spearheaded by the Russian Foundation for Advanced Research Projects. All of these activities will help improve the android’s motor skills and decision-making capabilities, according to its creators, who have also tried to address concerns that they’re developing a real-life Terminator killer robot.

Advertisement

They have yet to confirm if the robot can put on sunglasses and become a protector to a human child.



VIDEO: Advanced Russian Robot Drives Car, Shoots Guns