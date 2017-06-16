Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Friday, June 16, 2017 | Updated at 8:24 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

Trump Would Be Wrong to Reset U.S.-Cuba Policy

By Joel J. Martinez (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jun 16, 2017 07:02 AM EDT
WATCH RELATED VIDEO
Why the President Should Maintain U.S.-Cuba Relations

Why the President Should Maintain U.S.-Cuba Relations(Photo : Getty Images)

United States President Donald Trump, alongside Republican Senator Marco Rubio of Florida, spoke to a Miami crowd on Friday announcing his rollback of former President Barack Obama's rapprochement with Cuba. The boisterous cheers reached a climactic roar when the president declared the official cancellation of the U.S.-Cuba deal.

According to the new directive, diplomatic relations between Washington and Havana and their respective embassies will stay open. It will, however, push for tighter restrictions on tourism and business dealings with commercial entities owned by the military.

Circumventing the congressional U.S. embargo on the island, the Obama administration took action in December 2014 to thaw icy relations with Cuba, an act that, according to Pew Research Center, enjoys overwhelming support from the American public; 75% to be exact.

Garnering political points from the strong Cuban-American lobby, Mr. Trump is attempting to fulfill a rather empty promise to his Floridian constituents. Reversing course on the Obama-era policy initiatives with Cuba is a mistake for several reasons.

First, the 56-year-old strategy of isolation did little to accomplish America's goal of getting Cuba to do what it otherwise would not do. In other words, the Cuban government continued to act in its own interests with little regard for the economic pressure stemming from the embargo. Counterintuitively, the Cuban government used the embargo as an excuse to double-down on its actions.

Democratic values in Cuba, such as freedom of speech and basic human rights, were consistently repressed during the latter half of the 20th century. Therefore, to expect a different outcome from the same failed policy is irrational.

Second, Mr. Trump's ambiguous six-month stance regarding Cuba did not encourage American businesses to push for greater investment on the island. Riding high on the coattails of the Obama initiative, business leaders capitalized on information conveyed between both governments, which resulted in the safe investment of capital. The lack of commercial urgency does little to convince the president to adopt a policy favorable to businesses.

Third, the rest of America's economic competitors, namely China, have a strong interest in the evolving U.S.-Cuba dynamic. In terms of potential economic gains, many European and Canadian investors perceive an advantage over America's hesitation to work with Cuba. U.S.-Cuba relations during Mr. Obama's lame-duck term galvanized many of these outside parties to secure investment opportunities before the U.S. realized its failure to act more swiftly.

New governmental initiatives will always take time to visibly yield any fruitful gains. However, abiding by a tired policy, which, for decades, produced no benefits for any of the parties involved, is bound to sow deeper divisions and mistrust between the neighboring countries.

Tagsunited states, Cuba, U.S.-Cuba Relations, Donald Trump, cuba trade embargo, Barack Obama

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

SEE ALSO

Trump Border Policy Unwittingly Increases Cash Transfers From The U.S. To Mexico

Puerto Rico votes in favor of US statehood

What Former FBI Director Comey Said To The Senate And What It Means For Trump

Politics & Immigration

nielson survey nielson

Deported Military Veterans Could Be Reunited with Families in US Thanks to Veteran Lawmakers

A group of congressional lawmakers introduced legislation that would allow deported veterans to reunite with families in the United States.

Tennesse May Have Unknowingly Dodged Bullet By Not Passing Anti-LGBT Legislation

In Response to Puerto Rico Health Crisis, US Health Department to Fund Up to $50 Million in Medicare Support

DAPA, DACA+ Executive Action SCOTUS Hearing Unites Latino, Immigrant Rights Leaders in D.C.

New York Primary Results 2016 Shows Hillary Clinton Dominating NYC But Upstate Feels the Bern

GOP Senators File Supreme Court Brief Challenging Obama's Immigration Executive Actions

SPORTS

box Paulin Karine Diaz

Pitcher Throws Unhittable Curveball

Teen Pitcher with Defected Hand Throws Unhittable Curveball

High-schooler uses his disability to make his dream come true
It was a redemption story for the Warriors last night in Oakland's Oracle Arena.

Golden State Warriors Destroy Cleveland Cavaliers in NBA Finals (VIDEOS)
Top 7 Highest Paid Latino Athletes of 2017

Top 7 Highest Paid Latino Athletes of 2017
USAvsMEX

See The Highlights of USA vs Mexico In FIFA World Cup 2018 Qualifiers
Kevin Durant could dethrone King James.

What You Need To Know For The 2017 NBA Finals
Phillies star outfielder and Venezuelan-born Odubel Herrera's leadership skills were called into question.

Hall of Famer Apologizes For Suggesting That Latino Player Must Speak English
Roy Larner almost died fighting off the London attackers in a pub.

Football Fan Stabbed 8 Times Defending Others During London Attack

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

Major Frank Rubio To Become First Salvadoran-American Astronaut

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor Fight Set For August

This is The Terrifying Reason Demi Moore Lost Her Teeth (VIDEO)

If You Have Not Seen ESPN Film Celtics/Lakers: Best of Enemies, You Should

Just How Bad Is Corruption In Brazil?

US Cuba Relation in Danger if Trump Reverses Obama Policies

Gal Gadot's Hottest Instagram Pictures

'Queen Of Latin Soul' La Lupe Gets NYC Tribute Concert

Bill Nye Wants To Penalize Parents For Too Many Children; Explains ‘Stranger Things’ In Less than 2 Minutes

10 Wonder Woman Facts To Know Before The Movie Premiere

Spain has Finally Found their Whitney Houston, and She’s Amazing (VIDEO)

The Popular Netflix Hip-Hop Musical ‘The Get Down” Canceled after One Season

New Video Game Features Trump-esque Villains

Dakota Johnson & Jamie Dornan Relationship: “Fifty Shades of Grey” Love Getting Stronger, Amelia Warner Worried

Disney Announces 'Frozen 2,' 'The Lion King' Remake 2019 Release Dates

From Mexico to the world: "Cielito Lindo" at Cannes (VIDEO)
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics