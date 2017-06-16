Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Friday, June 16, 2017 | Updated at 5:52 PM ET

An Eight-Foot Tapeworm Lived Inside a Little Girl for One Month

By Joel J. Martinez (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jun 16, 2017 10:13 AM EDT
A piece of Bluefin Tuna (Maguro)

A piece of Bluefin Tuna (Maguro)(Photo : Getty Images)

Remember the days when mom, time and again, cautioned against you eating too much of those delectable sushi rolls for fear you might get tapeworm? (No... Just Me? Well, then!)

If you did, in fact, grow up with a mom like mine who panicked at the thought of consuming raw fish, these ladies had good reason for flashing such bold warning signs because it would appear that their worst nightmare came to life for one very unlucky child.

An avid lover of all things sushi, an eight-year-old Taiwanese girl ingested some unknowingly contaminated sashimi from a Taipei restaurant. Complaining about feeling itchy around her private parts, the young girl was immediately rushed to the hospital.

Measuring at a whopping eight feet six inches, the tapeworm was reportedly still alive when doctors extracted it from the little girl's body. Medically known as diphyllobothrium latum, doctors say it is the largest human tapeworm known thus far.

Tapeworms are typically passed on to humans when worm-infected fish are not thoroughly cooked or cleaned. The doctors who treated the child also stated it was likely that the tapeworm had been squirming around the little girl's insides for a month before it was noticed.

The moral of the story is to avoid eating anything raw, especially if you do not know where the food comes from or how it is prepared. And, like mom always says, wash your hands before you eat. (Really... Just me again, huh? Go figure!)

How to Buy The Cheapest Flights Ever

Here are some important tips that will help you stay calm, cool and collect every dollar saved when you buy those cheap flights.
The discovery is shaking up the idea of human evolution.

We're Older Than We Think: New Fossils Change Ideas Of Human Evolution
Pixar Disney Movie Coco

Disney/Pixar ‘Coco’: All Latino Cast Brings Out the Dead (Watch)
Ten propsective students are on the chopping block for what they thought were private comments.

Harvard Revoked Admissions Offers to 10 Students For Sharing Racist Memes
The theft has sent shockwaves through the Catholic community in Italy.

Catholic Saint's Brain Stolen From Italian Church
SNAP Undocumented Immigrant

The Fear of Deportation are Scaring Immigrants Away from Food Stamps in US
Girl studying

A Mother’s Rewrite of First Grader’s Sexist Homework Assignment Goes Viral
WATCH RELATED VIDEO

