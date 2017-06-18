Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Hundreds of Boeing Jobs Could Relocate to Arizona

By Stephanie Valenzuela
Jun 18, 2017
On Wednesday, Boeing, the American company that manufactures and sells airplanes, rockets, and satellites all over the world announced that it plans to move it's work staff to Mesa Arizona in an effort to combat layoffs. The move will include some hundred jobs.

The company is moving its Shared Services Group, which employs around 3,000 employees in the Puget Sound Region, which is a coastal area of the Pacific Northwest in the state of Washington.  The group provides the company with services to corporate and production units.

Although a move has been confirmed by Boeing themselves, they have stated that they are in the process of discussing the move with the employees, and want to hear their feedback. The move could take up to two to three years and there is no word yet on the impact it could have. It is also still too early to know what jobs will be moved and when.

In the Fall of 2012 the state of Washington saw an employment peak which brought on the loss of 18,300 Boeing jobs, which was mainly due the company cutting costs. The move to Arizona is in part due to the companies drive to cut costs.

The SSG president, Beverly Wyse said "In the next six to eight weeks, we'll understand everyone's preferences and develop a transition plan for each employee." She also stated that work transfer will differ one work group to another.

 

