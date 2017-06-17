Confederations Cup Preview: Groups And Game Times

The Confederations Cup is underway as the championship kicks off in Saint Petersburg Russia tomorrow. All eyes are on Germany, Portugal, and first timer in the cup, Chile. Eight teams will compete to position themselves as leaders and for an opportunity to qualify for next year's World Cup.

Each team has won a prized championship: Germany the World Cup in 2014 in Brazil, Portugal the Euro just last year and Chile the Copa America in 2015.

Other teams qualified are Cameroon (2017 Africa Cup of Nations Champions), Australia (2015 AFC Asian Cup Winners), Mexico (2015 CONCACAF Cup Winners), and New Zealand (2016 OFC Nations Cup Winners). Russia is the eight team to qualify, as they are hosts and automatically do so.

This is the 10th confederations cup, and just like many of the previous tournaments, it is being held in the country that will host the World Cup the following year, Russia.

The current champion is Brazil but sadly, they did not make it to this years cup.

The first game will be played against Russia and New Zealand. A complete list of the games and times can be found bellow, with times being local Moscow time. More information can be found on Fifa's website. Every game can be watched on Fox Sports.

Good luck to all teams!

(Photo : Fifa)