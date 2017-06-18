First LED Running Track by Nike

It's lit!

That's the new track & field facility in Manila Philippines of course. Nike has unvealed the world's first LED track & field facility and people are going crazy about it. The new facility gives runners a chance to run against themselves in a virtual run. Also there's a catch: it's not shaped the way you would expect it to be.

Nope- Nike's track & field facility is shaped like their most succesful sneaker, the LunarEpic sneaker and covers 200 meters, and covers almost all of a street block. Talk about a running party.

The track is located in the center of Manila, and is lined up with LED screens all over, making room for 30 runners to run around the track and have fun. The stadium was constructed by BBH Singapore and a team of partners as well.

To run one must set up an initial lap time, with a sensor attached to each runners shoe, while an avatar runs on a screen next to them. They also become larger if the runner runs faster and longer. It encourages the runners to run against themselves and pace themself as well as compete against themselves.

This is just one of the many successes and modern inovations for Nike who is constantly reaching to make modern strides in the world of sports.