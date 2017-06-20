Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Massive Nazi Treasure Found in Argentina

A secret entrance behind the library of an old Argentine home led to a hidden back room, where a collection of original Nazi paraphernalia was discovered. Buenos Aires police officials believe that the 75 pieces found in the suburban house belonged to Nazi party members high in rank during World War II.

Among the artifacts found were a bust of Nazi leader, Adolf Hitler, a set of swastika-labelled magnifying glasses, and a chilling medical tool used to measure head size, demonstrating whether or not a person was a member of the Aryan race.

Although many of the artifacts were accompanied by old pictures, authorities have not revealed the identity of the person who originally owned the pieces. Some may, however, have belonged to Hitler himself.

Security Minister of Argentina Patricia Bullrich told the Associated Press "Our first investigations indicate [...] they were used by the horror, by the Fuhrer. There are photos of him with the objects."

Wondering just how the artifacts managed to arrive in Argentina in the first place, investigators are assuming that the collection was brought across the Atlantic Ocean when Nazi soldiers began fleeing prosecution for war crimes when the war ended.

Many of the discovered pieces will be prominently displayed in an exhibit at the Buenos Aires Holocaust Museum in Argentina, while the others will be returned to their countries of origin.

